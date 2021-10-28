Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lower Hutt CBD Project One Step Closer To Securing Government Infrastructure Funding

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

An application from Hutt City Council to the Government’s Infrastructure Acceleration Fund has been selected from over 200 applications to move to the next stage of submitting a Request for Proposal.

In March 2021, the Government announced a $3.8 billion Housing Acceleration Fund, of which $1 billion is designed to support infrastructure projects that will lay the foundations for further housing development in the short to medium term.

"Our application is all about using the RiverLink project to intensify our CBD by building more houses, and focusing on the infrastructure needed to support additional growth that we’re already experiencing throughout the valley floor," says Mayor Campbell Barry.

"Everyone agrees that we need to get more houses built, and having the infrastructure in place that allows for more apartments through the intensification of our CBD is one way we can increase supply to ultimately help cool the regional housing market."

Council has applied for $157 million from government to support stormwater and wastewater upgrades in the area between Hutt Central, Waterloo, Epuni, Woburn, Avalon, Naenae, and Taita.

If our application is successful, it could mean 1200-1750 extra homes in the CBD; it will also unlock additional capacity across the valley floor, with space for potentially 6000 new homes.

These homes will be a mixture of market, affordable ownership, rental, and public housing. There will be a focus on creating medium and high-density neighbourhoods connected to public transport, jobs and amenities.

"Our CBD is prime for liveability - there is space to build up and we want to take advantage of that. But we need to do it in a way that doesn’t put increasing pressure on our infrastructure.

"That’s why our application focuses on the core infrastructure required to intensify - ensuring that we can fund the stormwater and wastewater networks to support more apartment dwellings."

This project complements the other aspects of the RiverLink project, a $700 million partnership to make the Hutt more resilient, more connected, and more vibrant, through improved flood protection, a new Melling interchange, better access to public transport, and urban revitalisation.

The application process now moves to the Request for Proposal Stage, where Council will make a detailed application to Kāinga Ora to then refer it on to decision-making Ministers for final decisions.

You can find out more about the Infrastructure Acceleration Fund here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Our Weird Ways Of Funding Care For The Dying


National Party leader Judith Collins thinks the government’s traffic light system for emerging from Covid lockdowns is “confusing.” Perhaps she could be looking in the mirror because in recent weeks, National has hardly been a model of crystalline clarity. On RNZ this morning Collins was calling for the scrapping of all vaccine certificates and mandates once we hit 90% double dose vaccination. Yet in recent weeks, Chris Bishop, National’s Covid spokesperson has been indicating that vaccine certificates and employment mandates will be, and should be, part of our new Covid landscape... More>>

Covid-19: Two Cases Notified In Christchurch Last Evening


The Ministry of Health was notified last evening of two positive COVID-19 cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland. The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest... More>>





 
 

Three Waters: Government To Protect Vital Public Water Services For Future Generations
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today confirmed the Government will create four publicly owned water entities to ensure every New Zealander has access to affordable, long-lasting drinking, waste and storm water infrastructure... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Responds To Independent Review Into WorkSafe
The Government has clear expectations that WorkSafe must action the recommendations of the independent review into the regulator to improve its management of adventure activities following the tragedy at Whakaari White Island, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Secures Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have agreed in principle the details of a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will further accelerate our COVID-19 economic recovery say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:



 Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 