Kaipara District To Have A Say On Pahi Norfolk Pines

Kaipara communities are to have a say on whether the Norfolk Pines in Pahi should remain protected or whether they can be removed, as part of the District Plan review process.

A petition to have the trees removed was brought to Council by the Pahi community, stating the trees had become dangerous. At its October meeting, the Council determined that the District Plan review process, which is already underway, would be used to review the tree status and confirm whether the trees should remain protected or be removed from the District Plan. Council also asked how the risks associated with the trees could be managed in the meantime.

The two Norfolk Pines are listed as notable trees in the Operative District Plan, noting their historic, scenic or scientific significance within the district. They have been regularly checked by arborists for health and safety since 2014. To date, arborists have reported the trees to be in good health.

There are two potential pathways under which the trees may be removed; either by applying for a resource consent, or by changing the District Plan. Through the District Plan review the Council will take a holistic look at how notable trees are defined and identify trees throughout the district that should be considered notable. The review will be carried out by arborist consultants, Arborlab, and the draft plan will be consulted on with Kaipara communities in May 2022.

The alternative approach, of applying for a resource consent would need to be supported by an arborist’s report which would need to state that the trees are dangerous and therefore require removal. A resource consent application process may likely need to be publicly notified. Following a resource consent process, if tree removal was recommended, the District Plan would still require updating to remove them from the schedule for notable trees. An application for resource consent would also duplicate some processes already underway under the District Plan review, including the report to be provided by the arborist and the consultation.

Neither approach is guaranteed to result in tree removal but would give Kaipara communities more of a voice in their fate.

Discussion at the Council table noted how strongly people can feel about notable trees and that, through the upcoming District Plan consultation, the Council would be able to assess sentiment across the district.

The Council also made it clear that the public’s health and safety was a priority. Staff are reviewing budgets for regular maintenance and assessing whether any areas needed to be cordoned off to ensure public safety.

The draft District Plan is expected to be available for consultation around May next year.

The expected cost of tree removal would be betwen $18,500 and $45,400 and would need to be budgeted as part of the 2022-2023 Annual Plan.

