COVID-19 Public Advisory - 28 October 2021

Latest update on COVID-19

There are four new cases being reported in Waikato today. Of those, three are in Hamilton and one is in Ōtorohanga. All were known contacts of existing cases and have been in touch with Public Health officials.

One new case who tested positive yesterday had attended Newstead Model Country School, Hamilton, on Tuesday this week. Although they were not believed to have been highly infectious at this time, Public Health staff are treating all 10 students and four staff in that individual’s school bubble as close contacts and are providing them with support and guidance.

There are now just three cases in Waikato with links remaining under investigation.

ESR has received positive results of a wastewater sample taken at Ōtorohanga but a sample taken in Tokoroa was negative.

Location Number of cases Te Awamutu/Kihikihi 35 Hamilton* 34 Raglan 23 Cambridge/Karāpiro 3 Ōtorohanga 3 Whatawhata* 2 Kāwhia 1 101

Public Health investigations into the new cases are continuing. Information on locations of interest is published on the Ministry of Health website as soon as it is available:

www.health.govt.nz/locationsofinterest

Testing continues at locations throughout the region to help determine any undetected community spread of COVID-19. On Wednesday 27 October, there were 2,550 tests processed for the Waikato and 3,402 vaccinations.

Testing locations can be viewed on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB websites.

We are urging anyone in Waikato to get tested if they have any symptoms that could be COVID-19.

People can also get tested on appointment at GP practices across the region, including designated GP practices that take enrolled and non-enrolled patients. See Healthpoint for a full list of options.

It is important that our testing facilities are available for those priority individuals who meet the criteria for seeking a test at this time. This allows us to rapidly investigate whether there has been any community spread.

Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.

Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

COVID-19 testing centres

Testing locations in and around Waikato are available on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB websites

TE AWAMUTU

Te Awamutu Event Centre carpark, Gorst Avenue, Te Awamutu

Thursday 28 October 10am-4pm

ŌTOROHANGA

Ōtorohanga Sports Club carpark, Island Reserve, Orahiri Terrace, Ōtorohanga

Thursday 28 October 11am-3pm

WHATAWHATA

Te Papa O Rotu, Māori Point Road, Whatawhata

Thursday 28 and Friday 29 October 11am-2pm

SOUTH WAIKATO

Tokoroa Hospital carpark (by medical centres), Maraetai Road, Tokoroa

Thursday 28 October 11am-3pm

HAMILTON

Founders Theatre carpark

Entrance off Norton Road

Daily 8am - 4pm

Claudelands Event Centre

Gate 3, Brooklyn Road

Daily 10am - 6pm

Te Kohao Health,

951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East

Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm

GP practices

General practices across the Waikato are testing patients and designated GPs are testing non-patients also. See Healthpoint for a full list of GPs offering COVID-19 testing or call your GP to check. COVID-19 tests are free. Please ring first to make an appointment.

Latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Reporting on vaccination rates is at TLA level is provided by the Ministry of Health. This data is as at 2.21pm 27 October 2021 and is the latest data available.

Territorial local authority 1st doses 2nd doses 1st doses as a % of eligible population Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population Hamilton City 125,728 103,956 88.7% 73.3% Hauraki District 13,289 10,360 77.6% 60.5% Matamata-Piako District 25,279 19,662 83.1% 64.6% Ōtorohanga District 6,588 4,849 76.4% 56.2% Ruapehu District 5,049 3,722 75.9% 56.0% South Waikato District 15,521 11,305 77.9% 56.7% Thames-Coromandel District 22,957 19,576 82.8% 70.6% Waikato District 41,130 33,126 83.6% 67.4% Waipa District 43,209 35,055 89.7% 72.8% Waitomo District 6,384 4,812 84.4% 63.6% Waikato region 305,137 246,426 85.4% 69.0%

Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.

Vaccination data

To date (as at 9.14 am 28 October), 551,467 COVID-19 vaccinations have been delivered at vaccination sites in the Waikato.

304,978 first doses have been administered

246,489 second doses have been administered

On 27 October, 3,402 vaccinations were delivered across the Waikato.

Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics

Hours at the Te Awa The Base community vaccination centre in Te Rapa, Hamilton, have been extended from this week. The vaccination centre will now open from 9am to 9pm every Thursday and Friday, starting 28 October, until Christmas to cater for people who cannot be vaccinated during normal working hours.

There are number of pop-up vaccination centres operating across the Waikato this week. Details are at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.

The Cambridge community vaccination centre at Cambridge Community Marae is closed from 20 October. Vaccinations will continue to be available at Cambridge Medical Centre (bookings essential via www.bookmyvaccine.nz or 0800 28 29 26) and Unichem Cambridge (offering both walk-ins and bookings). There is good capacity at both sites to support the community. Vaccinations are free wherever you go.

Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.

Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up-to-date mobile vaccination clinic locations.

In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.

Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.

People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.

Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment

Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.

If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.

Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.

We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

If people have flu-like symptoms

Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test

GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first

Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment

After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic

We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.

