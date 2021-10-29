AAAP Supports The Call For A Ministry Of Green Works!
Friday, 29 October 2021, 6:56 am
Press Release: Auckland Action Against Poverty
On the 186th anniversary of the signing of He
Whakaputanga, Jacqueline Paul and Max Harris with the
support of First Union announced a framework for a Ministry
of Green Works - an ambitious approach to tackling our
housing and climate crisis.
“The housing crisis
further entrenches poverty and this report and framework
looks to provide public housing for people and families on
low incomes and with disabilities while ensuring it’s
aligned with climate justice and Indigenous values” says
coordinator for Auckland Action Against Poverty Brooke Pao
Stanley.
It’s an exciting model that normalises
honouring Te Tiriti and working together across all sectors
to ensure housing is a human right. It also encompasses the
building of other infrastructure as well. It can be an
example of how other essential services like public
transport can be made universally accessible to all, and has
potential to expand beyond these services so that all we do
from here on out is grounded in Te Tiriti and Green
values.
A Ministry of Green Works is an alternative
roadmap to our Covid recovery where we can address many of
the crises that plagued our system before Covid made them
worse. It’s an opportunity for us to unite to address
these issues together, in the same way we’ve united to
address
Covid.
