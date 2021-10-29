Stratford’s 5th Scarecrow Trail Starts Today

Stratford district’s favourite scavenger hunt kicks off today as we invite locals to jump on the Stratford Scarecrow Trail and see what creative creatures can be found.

The trail is an annual celebration that runs alongside the region’s garden and art festivals.

You’re invited to hit the trail with friends and family to see how many scarecrows you can find. It’s a fun, free activity for everyone to do, with prizes up for grabs for those who play. The trail will run until Sunday 14 November 2021.

Pick up a trail map from Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre or download from stratford.govt.nz. Fill out the form with as many scarecrows as you can find to be in to win prizes. Entry forms must be returned by 5pm Monday 15 November 2021.

Director Community Services, Kate Whareaitu says, “We’re thrilled to be able to run this much loved community event again for the 5th year. Many events can’t go ahead during these uncertain times, so we’re grateful to the community for getting involved so we can continue to offer this fun activity for the whole family to enjoy.”

“We’re always blown away by how creative our community members are with their scarecrows. We hope everyone enjoys getting out and about and exploring the Stratford district over the next two weeks.”

Winning scarecrow entries will be announced before the trail ends, with prizes up for grabs across four categories as well as one for best use of recycled materials. Thanks to our sponsors Stratford New World, Fulton Hogan, Stratford ITM and Stratford Business Association.

