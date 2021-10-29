Stratford’s 5th Scarecrow Trail Starts Today
Friday, 29 October 2021, 9:13 am
Press Release: Stratford District Council
Stratford district’s favourite scavenger hunt kicks off
today as we invite locals to jump on the Stratford Scarecrow
Trail and see what creative creatures can be
found.
The trail is an annual celebration that runs
alongside the region’s garden and art
festivals.
You’re invited to hit the trail with
friends and family to see how many scarecrows you can find.
It’s a fun, free activity for everyone to do, with prizes
up for grabs for those who play. The trail will run until
Sunday 14 November 2021.
Pick up a trail map from
Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre or download
from stratford.govt.nz. Fill
out the form with as many scarecrows as you can find to be
in to win prizes. Entry forms must be returned by 5pm Monday
15 November 2021.
Director Community Services, Kate
Whareaitu says, “We’re thrilled to be able to run this
much loved community event again for the 5th year. Many
events can’t go ahead during these uncertain times, so
we’re grateful to the community for getting involved so we
can continue to offer this fun activity for the whole family
to enjoy.”
“We’re always blown away by how
creative our community members are with their scarecrows. We
hope everyone enjoys getting out and about and exploring the
Stratford district over the next two weeks.”
Winning
scarecrow entries will be announced before the trail ends,
with prizes up for grabs across four categories as well as
one for best use of recycled materials. Thanks to our
sponsors Stratford New World, Fulton Hogan, Stratford ITM
and Stratford Business
Association.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Our Weird Ways Of Funding Care For The Dying
National Party leader Judith Collins thinks the government’s traffic light system for emerging from Covid lockdowns is “confusing.” Perhaps she could be looking in the mirror because in recent weeks, National has hardly been a model of crystalline clarity. On RNZ this morning Collins was calling for the scrapping of all vaccine certificates and mandates once we hit 90% double dose vaccination. Yet in recent weeks, Chris Bishop, National’s Covid spokesperson has been indicating that vaccine certificates and employment mandates will be, and should be, part of our new Covid landscape... More>>
Covid-19: Two Cases Notified In Christchurch Last Evening
The Ministry of Health was notified last evening of two positive COVID-19 cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland. The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest... More>>