Groundbreaking Sustainability Stimulus Grant Opens
Friday, 29 October 2021, 9:41 am
Press Release: Upper Hutt City Council
Upper Hutt City Council’s groundbreaking Sustainability
Stimulus Grant opens today.
Through the Long Term Plan
process, Council committed to introducing a Council-funded
Sustainability Stimulus Grant. It is intended that Council
will take a partnership approach with the community through
the Grant, to assist in funding sustainability
projects.
Mayor Wayne Guppy says the Grant shows
Council’s leadership in sustainability and driving
enhancements to Upper Hutt’s overall emissions output,
community engagement, and sustainability.
“With over
two thirds of Long Term Plan submissions supporting this
fund, we know we are on the right track with this Grant.
That’s why Council unanimously agreed to proceed with the
Grant.
We’re looking forward to reviewing the
applications, whether it’s a solar array, community garden
or a ride sharing initiative, you name it, we want to see
applications from across the community” says Mayor
Guppy.
Last year, Council adopted Sustainability
Strategy 2020 for Upper Hutt. The Strategy has eight
goals that will help formulate Council’s overall vision:
‘We have an outstanding natural environment,
leisure,and recreational opportunities, and we are a
greatplace for families to live, work, and
play.’
Funding is available to support projects from
businesses, organisations and individuals with funding
ranging from $5,000-$100,000. Applications close 28 February
2022.
More information is available at upperhuttcity.com/sustainability-stimulus-grant
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Our Weird Ways Of Funding Care For The Dying
National Party leader Judith Collins thinks the government’s traffic light system for emerging from Covid lockdowns is “confusing.” Perhaps she could be looking in the mirror because in recent weeks, National has hardly been a model of crystalline clarity. On RNZ this morning Collins was calling for the scrapping of all vaccine certificates and mandates once we hit 90% double dose vaccination. Yet in recent weeks, Chris Bishop, National’s Covid spokesperson has been indicating that vaccine certificates and employment mandates will be, and should be, part of our new Covid landscape... More>>
Covid-19: Two Cases Notified In Christchurch Last Evening
The Ministry of Health was notified last evening of two positive COVID-19 cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland. The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest... More>>