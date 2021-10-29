Notable Public Event For Parihaka Day In Whakatū Nelson Commemorates 140th Anniversary

This November 5th, Parihaka Day will be commemorated in Whakatū Nelson with a 5.30am Dawn Peace Blessing at Anzac Park. Everyone is welcome to attend this 140th anniversary commemoration which will include an opportunity to offer karakia, prayers, waiata or hymns for peace.

Parihaka settlement was founded in the 1860s under the leadership of Tohu Kākahi and Te Whiti-o-Rongomai. As well as giving hospitality and shelter to people from many different tribal affiliations including some pākehā, Tohu and Te Whiti developed principles and ideas for peaceful, sustainable living whilst resisting land confiscation.

These ideas and knowledge have been passed down through generations of Parihaka people as the Parihaka Legacy.

“ We are privileged that the taonga of the Parihaka Legacy has been shared to groups such as ours” says Veronica Christie from Parihaka Network: Ngā Manu Korihi mai Whakatū.

In the words of Puna Wano-Bryant, who was chair of the Parihaka Papakāinga Trust at the time of He Puanga Haeata ( the 2017 Parihaka-Crown Reconciliation Ceremony ), this gifting is “so that the doors for mutual respect will never be shut and that peace will have a foundation to flourish”.

There are special connections between the history of Parihaka and the history of Whakatū Nelson. The nearly 2000 soldiers who invaded a thriving, peaceful settlement at the foot of Taranaki mountain 140 years ago included 200 men from the Nelson Militia under the leadership of Major Pitt.

At dawn on November 5th 1881, those armed troops were met by children singing and playing games, and they were offered freshly baked bread. The Parihaka people sat peacefully on the marae that day. No lives were lost.

Writer Donna McLeod says, “It’s not just my history. It’s the history of this country. How do we go forward with a shared story like that? How did my whānau bear seeing a canon pointing at their children? Knowing that twelve year olds like my great grandfather needed to stand peacefully against armed troops? They must have had faith and hope for the future.”

Tohu Kākahi and Te Whiti-o-Rongomai were among those taken prisoner on November 5th. As part of their exile, Tohu Kākahi and Te Whiti-o-Rongomai were kept under house arrest for 7 months in Whakatū Nelson.

Parihaka has much to offer New Zealanders, understanding our past, responding to our future. They have given us a unique Legacy of Peace to guide us together into the future.

‘Kia tau te rangimārie.’

Further information

The Parihaka Legacy Statement and details of Te Ture Haeata ki Parihaka 2019

Parihaka Reconciliation Act 2019 are available on the government legislation site

https://www.legislation.govt.nz/act/public/2019/0060/latest/DLM7397104.html

https://www.legislation.govt.nz/act/public/2019/0060/latest/DLM7397116.html

