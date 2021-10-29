Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Landlord Ordered To Pay After Child Contracts Rheumatic Heart Disease Due To Substandard Housing

Friday, 29 October 2021, 10:55 am
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

A Christchurch landlord has been ordered to pay $38,626.12 after a Tenancy Tribunal hearing found multiple breaches that resulted in a child living at the home being diagnosed with rheumatic heart disease, following action taken by MBIE’s Tenancy Compliance and Investigations Team (TCIT).

Landlords Anne and Roger Stocker, now residing in Australia, were found to have breached the Residential Tenancies Act 1986 (RTA) by failing to maintain the property in respect of health and safety matters, failing to complete general maintenance, failing to appoint an agent while not residing in New Zealand, not lodging bonds, and not complying with smoke alarm requirements and insulation statement requirements.

These breaches related to a Christchurch rental property housing a vulnerable Pasifika family over a number of years. The substandard conditions of the property are believed to have significantly contributed to a child developing rheumatic heart disease which will have a continuous impact on their life. The conditions affected the family in many ways including rooms being unusable due to their condition and tenants’ possessions having to be destroyed due to mould and dampness.

Tenancy Compliance and Investigations National Manager Steve Watson said that the evidence of harm from the poor condition of the property shows Anne and Roger Stocker demonstrated deliberate wilful non-compliance as landlords. “There is no justification for the poor behaviour of the landlords, which amounted to serious exploitation. The landlords were aware of the condition of the property yet failed to take any steps to prevent harm to the occupants and showed no concern for the serious health implications on the young child living in the house.”

“The most concerning thing about this case is the length of time the tenants had to live in a substandard property which severely impacted their health and that of their young child, as well as their daily lives.”

The Tenancy Tribunal found that the landlords were aware of the breaches of the RTA that they had committed and continued to manage the tenancy in an unacceptable manner, without engaging or showing any willingness to remedy any of the harm and health problems they caused the tenants..

The landlords seemed to be motivated by the fact the tenants had nowhere else to go and were vulnerable to exploitation. As the adjudicator said “the tenant was entitled to a warm, dry and safe home; what the tenant got was anything but warm, dry and safe”.

The tenancy was referred to TCIT by the Christchurch City Council (CCC). CCC had conducted their own investigation initiated by a Canterbury DHB referral, as a child who had been living at the property had been admitted to hospital due to their health condition. The Tenancy Tribunal finding states that a Senior Environmental Health Officer from CCC concluded that the premises were so affected by mould and damp as to be uninhabitable, and that on a scale of 1 to 10 where 10 was the worst measure, the premises were at level 9 for inhabitability.

This case highlights that agencies are committed to working together to address any breaches of the RTA and other legislation designed to protect tenants, and keep them warm, dry, and safe.

TCIT will always try to work with landlords first to help them understand and comply with the requirements of tenancy law. However where there is a serious or ongoing breaches of the RTA, we will use the enforcement tools available to us as the regulator. TCIT continues to focus on significant or ongoing breaches of the RTA which pose a serious risk to vulnerable tenants.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How AUKUS Undermines Our No-nukes Cred, Plus A Music Playlist


Yesterday’s media outings by Covid Minister Chris Hipkins demonstrated the contradictory forces at work. First, the government is being slammed for its lack of compassion in its handling of MIQ and for not simply allowing scads of vaccinated incoming Kiwis to isolate at home. Yet when two Covid cases were detected in Christchurch, the first question for Hipkins at yesterday’s media 1pm briefing simultaneously slammed the government for its “failure” to protect the public from infection... More>>

Covid-19: Two Cases Notified In Christchurch Last Evening


The Ministry of Health was notified last evening of two positive COVID-19 cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland. The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest... More>>





 
 


Government: Considers Regulatory Safeguards For Three Waters Services
Public feedback is being sought on the regulatory safeguards required to ensure consumers and communities receive three waters services that meet their needs, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, Dr David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters: Government To Protect Vital Public Water Services For Future Generations
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today confirmed the Government will create four publicly owned water entities to ensure every New Zealander has access to affordable, long-lasting drinking, waste and storm water infrastructure... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Responds To Independent Review Into WorkSafe
The Government has clear expectations that WorkSafe must action the recommendations of the independent review into the regulator to improve its management of adventure activities following the tragedy at Whakaari White Island, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood says... More>>



Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 