Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Driven Duo Named Top Dog (team)

Friday, 29 October 2021, 12:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A shared drive to work hard and catch offenders has seen Bay of Plenty Constable Andrew Smart and police dog Talon pick up the Erridge Cup – a national award for the top performing dog team in their first year of operation.

The pair – familiar faces to those who followed their journey on TV show Dog Squad Puppy School – have made a stellar transition from training to an operational dog team, notching up more than 30 catches and helping keep both the roads and the community safe.

It’s come with plenty of hard work along the way. Andrew admits that since getting Talon as a 13-month-old foster pup, the pair have only spent four nights apart. And days off don’t mean much to the duo either, with the training and general care continuing whether it’s a workday or not.

“He’s a huge part of our life. The dedication and commitment to training dogs really does become more of a lifestyle.”

Andrew says becoming operational felt like “starting at the bottom of the hill again” – testing to see how the skills they learnt in training could be transferred into the operating environment.

Luckily, as the award attests, the pair have become a formidable team, especially if they’re on someone’s trail.

“This job is all about problem solving and it’s really proactive policing which I enjoy.”

It was when he was in the army on an exercise that Andrew saw police dogs and handlers in action and decided it was something he wanted to do, but Andrew admits while it was “high on the wish list” he wasn’t sure it was something he’d ever achieve.

“It’s been fantastic watching the progress of Talon and seeing all the milestones.”

Particularly memorable was a two-hour long track through central Mount Maunganui and watching the sheer skill and drive of Talon to keep going, eventually tracking down three people wanted for burglaries.

“The success when it all comes together is fantastic.”

Dog Section Supervisor, Sergeant Scott Robinson, says while Andrew has been a star when it comes to catches, it’s his wider contribution to keeping the community and roads safe that makes him stand out.

“What sets him apart is not just the consistency of the catches, but the approach he takes to keeping our roads safe and helping to train the next generation of dogs and handlers through the foster dog programme.”

Bay of Plenty District Commander, Superintendent Andy McGregor, described the win as an outstanding achievement for the hardworking pair.

“Not only is Andrew clearly a great operator with the dog, but what stands out is his passion, demeanour and professionalism. The calibre of the work he’s doing really makes a difference to our communities.”

Inspector Todd Southall, National Coordinator Police Dogs, describes the pair as worthy winners of the sought-after award.

“Andrew’s passion and contribution is evident, resulting in the pair being involved in dealing with a wide range of offenders. He’s had a fantastic first year, not just in apprehending offenders but demonstrating sound decision making, leadership and community work.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How AUKUS Undermines Our No-nukes Cred, Plus A Music Playlist


Yesterday’s media outings by Covid Minister Chris Hipkins demonstrated the contradictory forces at work. First, the government is being slammed for its lack of compassion in its handling of MIQ and for not simply allowing scads of vaccinated incoming Kiwis to isolate at home. Yet when two Covid cases were detected in Christchurch, the first question for Hipkins at yesterday’s media 1pm briefing simultaneously slammed the government for its “failure” to protect the public from infection... More>>

Covid-19: Two Cases Notified In Christchurch Last Evening


The Ministry of Health was notified last evening of two positive COVID-19 cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland. The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest... More>>





 
 


Government: Considers Regulatory Safeguards For Three Waters Services
Public feedback is being sought on the regulatory safeguards required to ensure consumers and communities receive three waters services that meet their needs, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, Dr David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters: Government To Protect Vital Public Water Services For Future Generations
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today confirmed the Government will create four publicly owned water entities to ensure every New Zealander has access to affordable, long-lasting drinking, waste and storm water infrastructure... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Responds To Independent Review Into WorkSafe
The Government has clear expectations that WorkSafe must action the recommendations of the independent review into the regulator to improve its management of adventure activities following the tragedy at Whakaari White Island, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood says... More>>



Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 