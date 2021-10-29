Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Coastal Plan Engagement Recognised With Major Awards

Friday, 29 October 2021, 1:35 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

Dunedin (Friday, 29 October 2021) – The Dunedin City Council’s engagement with the community in developing the Whakahekerau–Rakiātea Rautaki Tai (St Clair–St Kilda Coastal Plan) has been recognised with two major awards.

The International Association for Public Participation today announced the Coastal Plan as the winner of both Project of the Year and the Planning category of its Australasian Core Value Awards. These awards recognise outstanding projects that are at the forefront of community engagement.

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says the DCC is thrilled to be recognised in this way.

“The St Clair to St Kilda coastline is very important to the Dunedin community for many different reasons – environmental, cultural, social and economic. It is therefore crucial that the community is at the heart of the process to develop a solid long term vision and plan to better manage and protect this stretch of coast,” Mr Hawkins says.

DCC Coastal Specialist Tom Simons-Smith says staff have provided a range of opportunities over the past two years to support the community to get involved in developing the Coastal Plan.

“This has included both online and face-to-face engagement methods, but we’ve also provided educational opportunities such as expert talks and creative expression such as community printmaking workshops,” says Mr Simons-Smith.

“The Coastal Plan project is a great example of the value in taking time with public engagement, understanding the views and values of a wide range of people, and establishing an ongoing conversation with the community.”

The Coastal Plan engagement process focused on first understanding the community’s collective values and aspirations for the coast, before engaging them on what could be done to help manage, protect and where possible enhance the St Clair to St Kilda Coast in future.

Mr Hawkins says the process is also an example of the effective and ongoing dialogue needed between communities, stakeholders and Council, particularly as the city confronts major challenges such as climate change and the ways it will need to respond and adapt.

“The community needs to be at the heart of these important conversations,” Mr Hawkins says.

Mr Simons-Smith says that while it is exciting to be recognised with the awards, the project team’s focus remains on delivering the final St Clair-St Kilda Coastal Plan and ensuring that the coast begins to be managed in a more sustainable way.

Mr Simons-Smith says that over the past few months, the team has been considering all the feedback received to date and drafting the Coastal Plan. The draft plan will be available for public feedback later this year before being presented to the Council for consideration in early 2022.

More information about the Coastal Plan is online at www.dunedin.govt.nz/coastandcommunity.

