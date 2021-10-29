QLDC Chief Executive Remuneration Review

Following an annual review process completed by the Chief Executive Performance Review Committee, Councillors have approved a reviewed remuneration package for Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) Chief Executive, Mike Theelen.

Mayor Jim Boult said that the approved salary reflected Mr Theelen’s commitment to the organisation, his high-level of performance in the role, and his strong leadership through COVID-19.

“The pandemic has been challenging for the community and for Council, and Mr Theelen has consistently delivered throughout a time of uncertainty and steered the organisation to keep delivering through some extremely difficult times. And whilst we may be heading towards a new normal there are still big challenges ahead that will see a lot of change for local government and the services it delivers.”

“With Three Waters Reform, Resource Management Act Reform, and the Future for Local Government Review all in train, as well as ensuring that QLDC keeps delivering under the continued pressures of growth, the demands ahead for the organisation and particularly its chief executive should not be underestimated. Mr Theelen has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous improvement that will be needed over the coming years. He and his management team have created an engaged organisation with a culture of learning that will stand QLDC in great stead to be responsive, agile, and future fit.”

“Once again, I would like to add my personal thanks and recognition of Mike’s ongoing dedication and leadership in these challenging times,” said Mayor Boult.

The Council approved a 2021-2022 total remuneration for Mr Theelen of $376,289 per annum during a public excluded session of Council on Thursday, 28 October.

Mr Theelen joined QLDC as chief executive in February 2016 and was reappointed for a further five years in November 2020 (effective from February 2021).

© Scoop Media

