Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community Working Together To Drive Vaccination Uptake

Friday, 29 October 2021, 4:55 pm
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

With almost half of all eligible people in Taumarunui still to get their second COVID-19 shot local iwi and community organisations are working together to get everyone possible fully vaccinated.

Representatives from local iwi, healthcare, education, Council and others met at the Manunui Room in Taumarunui this morning to agree an action plan on how to get this done.

The latest vaccination figures from the Waikato District Health Board show that only 52.6% of people have received both vaccination shots in Taumarunui.

For Maori 37.8% have received both vaccination shots while for all other groups it was 65.5%.

The low 52.6% fully vaccinated number is in-line with national figures showing Ruapehu is second bottom in the country for double vaccinated people.

The hui discussed learnings from the first lockdown last year including the importance of sharing information to help find and access the hard to get to, or isolated communities, as well how to best work with vaccine hesitant people.

Maxin Ketu from Ngāti Hāua Iwi Trust said it was important to recognise that there were a number of reasons besides mistrust of the vaccine as to why people may not be vaccinated including a lack of resources to get to a clinic, living in remote rural areas, lack of suitable childcare or work commitments amongst other things.

Council Chief Executive Clive Manley said Council's civil defence capabilities and other resources were being made available to support the vaccination objectives.

“The hui has agreed to create three separate work groups focusing on developing plans to address community vaccination issues, iwi vaccination issues and the clinical response.

These will be worked on over the coming week and will be reported back to the group at another hui on Friday next week,” he said.

“Council was also rebranding our mobile i.SITE caravan that had been originally purchased to operate from the Park and Ride in National Park Village.

Because of COVID-19 we have not been able to use it as planned and so we want to repurpose it to take information and vaccinations to where the people are.

The plan initially is to set the caravan up outside the Taumarunui New World and we want a second mobile solution for outside the 4 Square.

If people are available to help with the vaccination drive in some way please come along to the hui next Friday 5 November at 9.30am in the Miriama Room (lower floor, Cossie Club).”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ruapehu District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How AUKUS Undermines Our No-nukes Cred, Plus A Music Playlist


Yesterday’s media outings by Covid Minister Chris Hipkins demonstrated the contradictory forces at work. First, the government is being slammed for its lack of compassion in its handling of MIQ and for not simply allowing scads of vaccinated incoming Kiwis to isolate at home. Yet when two Covid cases were detected in Christchurch, the first question for Hipkins at yesterday’s media 1pm briefing simultaneously slammed the government for its “failure” to protect the public from infection... More>>

Covid-19: Two Cases Notified In Christchurch Last Evening


The Ministry of Health was notified last evening of two positive COVID-19 cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland. The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest... More>>





 
 


Government: Auckland Light Rail Advice Released
The Government and Auckland Council have released the recommendations of the Auckland Light Rail team which Cabinet will consider later this year, says Transport Minister Michael Wood. “When I announced we were getting the project back on track earlier this year, I acknowledged Aucklanders had been shut out of the previous process... More>>

Government: Considers Regulatory Safeguards For Three Waters Services
Public feedback is being sought on the regulatory safeguards required to ensure consumers and communities receive three waters services that meet their needs, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, Dr David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters: Government To Protect Vital Public Water Services For Future Generations
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today confirmed the Government will create four publicly owned water entities to ensure every New Zealander has access to affordable, long-lasting drinking, waste and storm water infrastructure... More>>

ALSO:



Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 