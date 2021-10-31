New Climate Target Shows Need For Just Transition
Sunday, 31 October 2021, 5:47 pm
Press Release: Council of Trade Unions
The announcement today of an updated and enhanced target
for international climate negotiations is a welcome and
positive step, says Council of Trade Unions President
Richard Wagstaff.
“Unions support ambitious global
climate action. It’s good to see New Zealand commit
publicly to meeting that challenge. Government, businesses,
and unions need to work together so that we are all doing
our bit for global action on climate
change.
“Meeting our new target will require a Just
Transition to a low emissions economy. A Just Transition is
one where we deliver action on climate change without
leaving communities and workers behind. Unions are currently
working with government and business on how the Emissions
Reduction Plan due in May 2022 can deliver that positive
pathway for climate change action.
“A Just
Transition will enable more ambitious climate action - while
making sure the costs don’t fall on the most vulnerable
and the benefits of our new economy are shared. It will
ensure that we are creating good green economy jobs in the
future. We are looking forward to working with government
and business over the next six months to turn the Climate
Change Commission’s report and the aspirations of the NDC
into reality," says Richard
Wagstaff.
Te Kauae Kaimahi
The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.
