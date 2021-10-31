Water Search Off Titahi Bay, Porirua

Search and rescue teams are searching off the coast of Titahi Bay after reports of a person missing in the water.

Shortly after 2.30pm Police received a report of a swimmer in distress in the water 100 meters off the coast north of the Titahi Bay Surf Lifesaving Club.

Initial searches in the area have not been able to locate any swimmer.

A search and rescue response including members of the Titahi Bay Surf Lifesaving Club, Coastguard and a helicopter have been deployed.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information that may help to locate the missing swimmer. If you know someone who was down at Titahi Bay beach today and has not returned please get in touch.

Alternatively if you were swimming at the north end of Titahi Bay beach this afternoon at around 2.30pm and are now out of the water please get in touch and let us know you are safe.

