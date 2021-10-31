Water Search Off Titahi Bay, Porirua
Sunday, 31 October 2021, 5:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Search and rescue teams are searching off the coast of
Titahi Bay after reports of a person missing in the
water.
Shortly after 2.30pm Police received a report
of a swimmer in distress in the water 100 meters off the
coast north of the Titahi Bay Surf Lifesaving
Club.
Initial searches in the area have not been able
to locate any swimmer.
A search and rescue response
including members of the Titahi Bay Surf Lifesaving Club,
Coastguard and a helicopter have been deployed.
Police
would like to hear from anyone who has information that may
help to locate the missing swimmer. If you know someone who
was down at Titahi Bay beach today and has not returned
please get in touch.
Alternatively if you were
swimming at the north end of Titahi Bay beach this afternoon
at around 2.30pm and are now out of the water please get in
touch and let us know you are
safe.
