Delays - SH1, Desert Road - Central

Motorists are advised to expect delays after a large truck has broken down on

SH1 on the Desert Road.

The truck has broken down in the southbound lane on a corner in the area of

the Three Sisters.

A tow has been arranged for the truck but it is expected to take some time

for the road to be cleared.

Traffic management is in place and motorists are asked to be patient.

© Scoop Media

