Delays - SH1, Desert Road - Central
Sunday, 31 October 2021, 7:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are advised to expect delays after a large truck
has broken down on
SH1 on the Desert Road.
The truck
has broken down in the southbound lane on a corner in the
area of
the Three Sisters.
A tow has been arranged for
the truck but it is expected to take some time
for the
road to be cleared.
Traffic management is in place and
motorists are asked to be
patient.
