UPDATE: Water search off Titahi Bay, Porirua

The search for a swimmer off the coast of Titahi Bay has not located anyone.

Searches have been conducted from the air, on the water and from the

shoreline. The searching has not located anyone in the water and no sign of

any missing person on the shore. There have also been no missing person

reports made.

The search has now been suspended.

