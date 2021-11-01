Tribute To Dame Catherine Tizard
Monday, 1 November 2021, 9:32 am
Press Release: Auckland Council
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said Dame Cath Tizard was a
trailblazer in becoming the first woman Mayor of Auckland
and will be remembered as a competent, personable, and
well-liked leader of the city.
“Dame Cath was an
exceptional role model becoming the first woman Mayor of
Auckland and Governor General, showing great leadership in
both roles,” Phil Goff said.
“Cath described
herself in her memoirs as a person who was “sensible,
cheerful and doesn’t hold grudges” It was a perfect
description of qualities she brought to the
role.
“As a Labour mayor, she built relationships
across party lines and sought to work collaboratively with
others in the interests of the city.
“She was
instrumental in creating the Aotea Centre and she worked
hard to ensure Auckland successfully hosted the Commonwealth
Games in 1990.
“Most of all she will be remembered
as a woman with strong values who sought to work with others
to build a better community, city and country, to which she
made a huge contribution” Phil Goff
said.
