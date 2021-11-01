Tinwald Traffic Delays Overnight From Monday, 1 November, For Up To Six Nights

People who travel at night through Tinwald, south of Ashburton, on SH1, will face short delays from tonight (Monday, 1 November) and all this week overnight.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency crews are removing the old highway surface between Manchester and Graham Streets and laying new asphalt.

A single lane of traffic will be available 7 pm to 6 am the following morning, with Stop/Go manual traffic management keeping people moving. Emergency services will be accommodated at all times, says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi.

“This work is of necessity quite noisy, but crews will do their best to get it done as quickly as possible in the overnight hours when traffic numbers are at their lowest.”

Ms Forrester thanked everyone for their patience and noted it is weather dependent so a wet night may cause the work to roll onto the next dry night.

At this stage, the work will take place Monday to Friday and Sunday night 7 November if needed.

