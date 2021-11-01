Tinwald Traffic Delays Overnight From Monday, 1 November, For Up To Six Nights
Monday, 1 November 2021, 12:26 pm
Press Release: NZTA
People who travel at night through Tinwald, south of
Ashburton, on SH1, will face short delays from tonight
(Monday, 1 November) and all this week overnight.
Waka
Kotahi NZ Transport Agency crews are removing the old
highway surface between Manchester and Graham Streets and
laying new asphalt.
A single lane of traffic will be
available 7 pm to 6 am the following morning, with Stop/Go
manual traffic management keeping people moving. Emergency
services will be accommodated at all times, says Tresca
Forrester, Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi.
“This
work is of necessity quite noisy, but crews will do their
best to get it done as quickly as possible in the overnight
hours when traffic numbers are at their lowest.”
Ms
Forrester thanked everyone for their patience and noted it
is weather dependent so a wet night may cause the work to
roll onto the next dry night.
At this stage, the work
will take place Monday to Friday and Sunday night 7 November
if
needed.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Find more from NZTA
on InfoPages.
Gordon Campbell: On Decoding The COP26 Climate Change Hype
Batten down the hatches. Hurricane Blah Blah Blah is about to unload some serious verbiage at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, yet the real damage to planetary aspirations will be caused by the tiny word: “net.” That’s because a commitment to “zero emissions” is not the same thing as a commitment to “net zero emissions.” By and large, the latter involves paying someone else to reduce their emissions on our behalf by (for example) creating or managing carbon sinks and the like, offshore... More>>
Ministry of Health: New COVID-19 Drug Saves Lives And Cuts Time In Hospital
New Zealand has secured access to an important new COVID-19 drug that can save lives and cut time in hospital, Health Minister Andrew Little said today. “Earlier this month, we were one of the first countries to buy molnupiravir, an anti-viral drug showing promising potential at stopping people with mild-to-medium symptoms of COVID-19 needing to go to hospital,” Andrew Little said... More>>