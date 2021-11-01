Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

GP Conversation Pilot Programme Extended, Nurse Practitioners Included

Monday, 1 November 2021, 1:23 pm
Press Release: Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

Auckland’s GP COVID-19 conversation programme has been extended following the success of the initial pilot, with at least one in four people going on to get vaccinated afterwards.

The GP conversations initiative was launched earlier this month by the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) and provides Māori and Pacific patients access to free virtual consultations so they can ask any questions they may have about the vaccine.

Between October 1 to 17, GPs across the city involved in the programme made more than 4,100 calls to patients who were yet to have their first dose. Of the more than 1,000 spoken to who decided to get vaccinated, close to 500 were Māori and over 500 were Pacific.

The programme has been extended and will now include nurse practitioners, recognising that many have close, trusted relationships with their patients.

NRHCC Clinical Lead Dr Sarah Hartnall says she was pleased with the 26 per cent conversion rate.

“This programme has meant that over 1,000 additional people who were feeling unsure have now gone on to get their vaccinations. Every single first dose counts in helping to protect our communities from COVID-19. We know that some people still have questions, so having conversations with trusted medical professionals and their whānau can play a really important role in helping them decide to get vaccinated.”

West Auckland-based GP Wiki Gillespie says it has been a big success so far at Swanson Medical. The team has completed around 50 virtual consultations with patients in total.

Of those, Gillespie says she has personally spoken to around 15 to 18 patients over the past few weeks, and about 80 per cent of them have decided to get vaccinated following the conversation.

“I have tried to normalise how people are feeling about it and address the fears that may have been raised by those close to them, while also redirecting them to sources of truth over what they’ve read on social media.

“I’ve also had lengthy conversations with several pregnant women, who have initially been very anxious, but after being reassured of the vaccine’s safety for them and their baby, all went on to book appointments.”

She says many have then booked to have their dose at the clinic, requesting she be there for moral support.

Swanson Medical is one of more than 200 GPs across metro Auckland, alongside more than 120 pharmacies, involved in the vaccine roll-out.

Dr Hartnall says the city’s GPs are playing a vital role in increasing vaccination rates.

“We also recognise the positive, trusted relationships that nurse practitioners have with their patients, so we’ve decided to extend the programme to include them.”

The initiative is open to all GPs and nurse practitioners across metro Auckland who wish to participate. The focus is on engaging with Māori and Pacific community members yet to receive their first dose.

Funding is provided by the NRHCC and equates to a standard Auckland GP virtual consultation fee.

