COVID-19 Public Advisory - 1 November 2021

Monday, 1 November 2021, 1:28 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Health Board

Latest update on COVID-19

Four new cases were confirmed in Waikato overnight, including one in Ngāruawāhia, two in Ōtorohanga and one in Hamilton. Three were known contacts already in isolation and the fourth has also now been linked to existing cases.

The total number of cases in Waikato in this outbreak is now 123, including 46 who have recovered.

Following an unexpected positive COVID-19 detection in wastewater in Huntly reported yesterday, Waikato DHB and its partners have established pop-up testing centres at Huntly East and Huntly West from 10am today.

A third new testing site has been set up today at Ngāruawāhia. This takes the number of pop-up testing sites operating in Waikato today to six. Locations can be found on the Waikato DHB website.

Public Health staff are asking anyone with symptoms to get tested – no matter how mild their symptoms might be. The advice is the same even if people are vaccinated.

There were 1870 tests processed throughout Waikato yesterday and 1257 vaccinations given.

LocationNumber of active cases
Te Awamutu/Kihikihi37
Hamilton26
Cambridge/Karāpiro1
Ōtorohanga9
Whatawhata 1
Ngāruawāhia1
Kāwhia2
 77

Public Health investigations into the new cases are continuing. Information on locations of interest is published on the Ministry of Health website as soon as it is available:

www.health.govt.nz/locationsofinterest

Testing locations can be viewed on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB websites.

We are urging anyone in Waikato to get tested if they have any symptoms that could be COVID-19.

People can also get tested on appointment at GP practices across the region, including designated GP practices that take enrolled and non-enrolled patients. See Healthpoint for a full list of options.

It is important that our testing facilities are available for those priority individuals who meet the criteria for seeking a test at this time. This allows us to rapidly investigate whether there has been any community spread.

Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.

Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

COVID-19 testing centres

Testing locations in and around Waikato are also available on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB websites

HUNTLY

Te Whare Oranga, 147 Harris Street, Huntly

Monday 1 November 10am-3pm

Huntly Domain, Wight St, Huntly

Monday 1 November 10am-3pm

NGĀRUAWĀHIA

Ngāruawāhia Rugby League Club grounds, 19A Whatawhata Avenue

Monday 1 November 10am-3pm

TE AWAMUTU

Te Awamutu Event Centre carpark, Gorst Avenue, Te Awamutu

Monday 1 November 10am-2pm

ŌTOROHANGA

Ōtorohanga Sports Club carpark, Island Reserve, Orahiri Terrace, Ōtorohanga

Monday 1 November 11am-3pm

HAMILTON

Founders Theatre carpark

Entrance off Norton Road

Daily 8am - 4pm

Claudelands Event Centre

Gate 3, Brooklyn Road

Daily 10am - 6pm

Te Kōhao Health

951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East

Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm

GP practices

General practices across the Waikato are testing patients and designated GPs are testing non-patients also. See Healthpoint for a full list of GPs offering COVID-19 testing or call your GP to check. COVID-19 tests are free. Please ring first to make an appointment.

Latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Reporting on vaccination rates is at TLA level is provided by the Ministry of Health. This data is at
29 October 2021 and is the latest available.

Territorial local authority1st doses2nd doses1st doses as a % of eligible populationFully vaccinated as a % of eligible population
Hamilton City126,573105,69089.3%74.6%
Hauraki District13,37210,57978.1%61.8%
Matamata-Piako District25,53220,26983.9%66.6%
Ōtorohanga District6676505577.4%58.6%
Ruapehu District5119384377.0%57.8%
South Waikato District15,72311,64978.9%58.4%
Thames-Coromandel District23,12419,91683.4%71.8%
Waikato District41,46433,81584.3%68.8%
Waipa District43,49235,87490.3%74.5%
Waitomo District6458493685.4%65.2%
Waikato region307,533251,62686.1%70.4%

Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.

Vaccination data

To date (as at 9.16am 1 November), 564,088 COVID-19 vaccinations have been delivered at vaccination sites in the Waikato.

  • 308,303 first doses have been administered
  • 255,785 second doses have been administered
  • On 30 and 31 October, 4568 vaccinations were delivered across the Waikato.

Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics

Hours at the Te Awa The Base community vaccination centre in Te Rapa, Hamilton, have been extended from this week. The vaccination centre will now open from 9am to 9pm every Thursday and Friday, starting 28 October, until Christmas to cater for people who cannot be vaccinated during normal working hours.

There are number of pop-up vaccination centres operating across the Waikato this week. Details are at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.

The Cambridge community vaccination centre at Cambridge Community Marae is closed. Vaccinations will continue to be available at Cambridge Medical Centre (bookings essential via www.bookmyvaccine.nz or 0800 28 29 26) and Unichem Cambridge (offering both walk-ins and bookings). There is good capacity at both sites to support the community. Vaccinations are free wherever you go.

  • Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.
  • Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up-to-date mobile vaccination clinic locations.
  • In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.
  • Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.
  • People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.

Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment

Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

  • If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.
  • If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.
  • Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.
  • We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

If people have flu-like symptoms

Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

  • It is free to get a COVID-19 test
  • GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first
  • Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment
  • After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic
  • We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.

Waikato District Health Board

