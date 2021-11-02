Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Serious Crash, Main South Road - Canterbury

Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 7:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on SH 1 Main South Road
near Foremans Road in Christchurch.

The two-vehicle crash, between a truck and a car, was reported to Police at
about 6:50am.

Initial indications are that one person is seriously injured.

The road is blocked and motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

