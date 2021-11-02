Serious Crash, Main South Road - Canterbury
Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 7:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
SH 1 Main South Road
near Foremans Road in
Christchurch.
The two-vehicle crash, between a truck
and a car, was reported to Police at
about
6:50am.
Initial indications are that one person is
seriously injured.
The road is blocked and motorists
are advised to expect delays in the area.
The Serious
Crash Unit has been
advised.
