COVID-19 Public Advisory

Please find below a COVID-19 update for the Waikato.

Waikato confirmed a further 18 cases overnight, with six in Hamilton, five in Te Awamutu/Kihikihi, four in Ōtorohanga, two in Ngāruawahia, and one in Kawhia.

Public Health have confirmed that 14 were known contacts of previous cases and were already in isolation and in daily contact with Public Health. The majority of new cases were attributed to spread within households, with 11 of the new cases identified within three households. Public Health are investigating links for the remaining four cases with interviews expected to take place today.

A number of Waikato locations of interest have been identified in recent days and we encourage people to continue checking the Ministry of Health website for those locations.

As well as the permanent testing site in Hamilton, there are six testing sites operating today across the region today in Huntly, Ngāruawahia, Ōtorohanga, Te Awamutu and Hamilton.

Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms is asked to get tested, no matter how mild their symptoms may be. This advice is the same even if people are vaccinated.

There were 1,430 tests processed throughout Waikato today and 2,401 vaccinations given.

Location Number of active cases Te Awamutu/Kihikihi 39 Hamilton 28 Cambridge/Karāpiro 1 Ōtorohanga 12 Whatawhata 1 Ngāruawāhia 3 Kāwhia 4 88

This brings the total number of cases to 141, and 53 cases have recovered

Public Health investigations into the new cases are continuing. Information on locations of interest is published on the Ministry of Health website as soon as it is available:

www.health.govt.nz/locationsofinterest

Testing locations can be viewed on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB website.

We are urging anyone in Waikato to get tested if they have any symptoms that could be COVID-19.

People can also get tested on appointment at GP practices across the region, including designated GP practices that take enrolled and non-enrolled patients. See Healthpoint for a full list of options.

It is important that our testing facilities are available for those priority individuals who meet the criteria for seeking a test at this time. This allows us to rapidly investigate whether there has been any community spread.

Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.

Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

COVID-19 testing centres

Testing locations in and around Waikato are also available on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB websites

HUNTLY

Te Whare Oranga, 147 Harris Street, Huntly

Tuesday 2 November 10am-3pm

Huntly Domain, Wight St, Huntly

Tuesday 2 November 10am-3pm

NGĀRUAWĀHIA

Ngāruawāhia Rugby League Club grounds, 19A Whatawhata Avenue

Monday 1 November 10am-3pm

TE AWAMUTU

Te Awamutu Event Centre carpark, Gorst Avenue, Te Awamutu

Tuesday 2 November 10am-2pm

ŌTOROHANGA

Ōtorohanga Sports Club carpark, Island Reserve, Orahiri Terrace, Ōtorohanga

Tuesday 2 November 11am-3pm

HAMILTON

Founders Theatre carpark

Entrance off Norton Road

Daily 8am - 4pm

Claudelands Event Centre

Gate 3, Brooklyn Road

Daily 10am - 6pm

Te Kōhao Health

951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East

Daily 10am - 4pm

GP practices

General practices across the Waikato are testing patients and designated GPs are testing non-patients also. See Healthpoint for a full list of GPs offering COVID-19 testing or call your GP to check. COVID-19 tests are free. Please ring first to make an appointment.

Latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Reporting on vaccination rates is at TLA level is provided by the Ministry of Health. This data is at

31 October 2021 and is the latest available.

Territorial local authority 1st doses 2nd doses 1st doses as a % of eligible population Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population Hamilton City 127,424 108,361 89.9% 76.4% Hauraki District 13,508 10,976 78.9% 64.1% Matamata-Piako District 25,686 20,811 84.4% 68.4% Ōtorohanga District 6,714 5,159 77.8% 59.8% Ruapehu District 5,156 3,955 77.6% 59.5% South Waikato District 15,871 11,992 79.6% 60.2% Thames-Coromandel District 23,323 20,313 84.1% 73.2% Waikato District 41,821 34,685 85.1% 70.5% Waipa District 43,695 36,749 90.7% 76.3% Waitomo District 6,533 5,043 86.3% 66.7% Waikato region 309,731 258,044 86.7% 72.2%

Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.

Vaccination data

To date (as at 9.17am 2 November), 566,558 COVID-19 vaccinations have been delivered at vaccination sites in the Waikato.

308,955 first doses have been administered

257,570 second doses have been administered

On 1 November, 2401 vaccinations were delivered across the Waikato.

Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics

Hours at the Te Awa The Base community vaccination centre in Te Rapa, Hamilton, have been extended from this week. The vaccination centre will now open from 9am to 9pm every Thursday and Friday, starting 28 October, until Christmas to cater for people who cannot be vaccinated during normal working hours.

There are number of pop-up vaccination centres operating across the Waikato this week. Details are at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.

The Cambridge community vaccination centre at Cambridge Community Marae is closed. Vaccinations will continue to be available at Cambridge Medical Centre (bookings essential via www.bookmyvaccine.nz or 0800 28 29 26) and Unichem Cambridge (offering both walk-ins and bookings). There is good capacity at both sites to support the community. Vaccinations are free wherever you go.

Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.

Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up-to-date mobile vaccination clinic locations.

In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.

Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.

People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.

Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment

Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.

If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.

Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.

We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

If people have flu-like symptoms

Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test

GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first

Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment

After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic

We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.

