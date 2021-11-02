COVID-19 Public Advisory

Please find below a COVID-19 update for the Waikato.
Waikato confirmed a further 18 cases overnight, with six in Hamilton, five in Te Awamutu/Kihikihi, four in Ōtorohanga, two in Ngāruawahia, and one in Kawhia.
Public Health have confirmed that 14 were known contacts of previous cases and were already in isolation and in daily contact with Public Health. The majority of new cases were attributed to spread within households, with 11 of the new cases identified within three households. Public Health are investigating links for the remaining four cases with interviews expected to take place today.
A number of Waikato locations of interest have been identified in recent days and we encourage people to continue checking the Ministry of Health website for those locations.
As well as the permanent testing site in Hamilton, there are six testing sites operating today across the region today in Huntly, Ngāruawahia, Ōtorohanga, Te Awamutu and Hamilton.
Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms is asked to get tested, no matter how mild their symptoms may be. This advice is the same even if people are vaccinated.
There were 1,430 tests processed throughout Waikato today and 2,401 vaccinations given.
|Location
|Number of active cases
|Te Awamutu/Kihikihi
|39
|Hamilton
|28
|Cambridge/Karāpiro
|1
|Ōtorohanga
|12
|Whatawhata
|1
|Ngāruawāhia
|3
|Kāwhia
|4
|88
This brings the total number of cases to 141, and 53 cases have recovered
Public Health investigations into the new cases are continuing. Information on locations of interest is published on the Ministry of Health website as soon as it is available:
www.health.govt.nz/locationsofinterest
Testing locations can be viewed on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB website.
We are urging anyone in Waikato to get tested if they have any symptoms that could be COVID-19.
People can also get tested on appointment at GP practices across the region, including designated GP practices that take enrolled and non-enrolled patients. See Healthpoint for a full list of options.
It is important that our testing facilities are available for those priority individuals who meet the criteria for seeking a test at this time. This allows us to rapidly investigate whether there has been any community spread.
Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.
Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.
It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.
COVID-19 testing centres
Testing locations in and around Waikato are also available on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB websites
HUNTLY
Te Whare Oranga, 147 Harris Street, Huntly
Tuesday 2 November 10am-3pm
Huntly Domain, Wight St, Huntly
Tuesday 2 November 10am-3pm
NGĀRUAWĀHIA
Ngāruawāhia Rugby League Club grounds, 19A Whatawhata Avenue
Monday 1 November 10am-3pm
TE AWAMUTU
Te Awamutu Event Centre carpark, Gorst Avenue, Te Awamutu
Tuesday 2 November 10am-2pm
ŌTOROHANGA
Ōtorohanga Sports Club carpark, Island Reserve, Orahiri Terrace, Ōtorohanga
Tuesday 2 November 11am-3pm
HAMILTON
Founders Theatre carpark
Entrance off Norton Road
Daily 8am - 4pm
Claudelands Event Centre
Gate 3, Brooklyn Road
Daily 10am - 6pm
Te Kōhao Health
951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East
Daily 10am - 4pm
GP practices
General practices across the Waikato are testing patients and designated GPs are testing non-patients also. See Healthpoint for a full list of GPs offering COVID-19 testing or call your GP to check. COVID-19 tests are free. Please ring first to make an appointment.
Latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations
Reporting on vaccination rates is at TLA
level is provided by the Ministry of Health. This data is
at
31 October 2021 and is the latest available.
|Territorial local authority
|1st doses
|2nd doses
|1st doses as a % of eligible population
|Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population
|Hamilton City
|127,424
|108,361
|89.9%
|76.4%
|Hauraki District
|13,508
|10,976
|78.9%
|64.1%
|Matamata-Piako District
|25,686
|20,811
|84.4%
|68.4%
|Ōtorohanga District
|6,714
|5,159
|77.8%
|59.8%
|Ruapehu District
|5,156
|3,955
|77.6%
|59.5%
|South Waikato District
|15,871
|11,992
|79.6%
|60.2%
|Thames-Coromandel District
|23,323
|20,313
|84.1%
|73.2%
|Waikato District
|41,821
|34,685
|85.1%
|70.5%
|Waipa District
|43,695
|36,749
|90.7%
|76.3%
|Waitomo District
|6,533
|5,043
|86.3%
|66.7%
|Waikato region
|309,731
|258,044
|86.7%
|72.2%
Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.
Vaccination data
To date (as at 9.17am 2 November), 566,558 COVID-19 vaccinations have been delivered at vaccination sites in the Waikato.
- 308,955 first doses have been administered
- 257,570 second doses have been administered
- On 1 November, 2401 vaccinations were delivered across the Waikato.
Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics
Hours at the Te Awa The Base community vaccination centre in Te Rapa, Hamilton, have been extended from this week. The vaccination centre will now open from 9am to 9pm every Thursday and Friday, starting 28 October, until Christmas to cater for people who cannot be vaccinated during normal working hours.
There are number of pop-up vaccination centres operating across the Waikato this week. Details are at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.
The Cambridge community vaccination centre at Cambridge Community Marae is closed. Vaccinations will continue to be available at Cambridge Medical Centre (bookings essential via www.bookmyvaccine.nz or 0800 28 29 26) and Unichem Cambridge (offering both walk-ins and bookings). There is good capacity at both sites to support the community. Vaccinations are free wherever you go.
- Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.
- Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up-to-date mobile vaccination clinic locations.
- In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.
- Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.
- People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.
Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment
Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.
- If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.
- If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.
- Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.
- We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.
If people have flu-like symptoms
Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.
If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.
- It is free to get a COVID-19 test
- GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first
- Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment
- After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic
- We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.