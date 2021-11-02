Operation Menu: Nine Arrests After Police Operation In Timaru



Timaru Police have arrested nine people and seized drugs and firearms

following an operation over the last three days which saw staff execute 10

search warrants across the town.

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector David Gaskin says Police will continue to

target people who supply drugs and cause harm in the Timaru community.

“These people are causing significant harm in our communities and it

won’t be tolerated. We’ll continue to carry out operations that disrupt

the sale and supply of illegal drugs in our community and we will hold those

responsible to account.”

Along with the arrests four firearms were also seized and a quantity of

methamphetamine and cannabis recovered.

One of those arrested has been charged in relation to an aggravated robbery

last month.

The 24-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery, demanding to

steal, conspire to deal methamphetamine, two counts of sale and supply of

methamphetamine, three counts of unlawfully carrying a firearm. He appeared

in the Timaru District Court yesterday and has been remanded in custody until

November 23.

Additionally, to this nine people face 51 charges on drug and firearm

offences and have all appeared before the Timaru District Court over the past

two days. Seven of these people, two women and five men, have been remanded

in custody following their court appearances. Two people who were arrested

today are still to appear in court.

© Scoop Media

