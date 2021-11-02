Operation Menu: Nine Arrests After Police Operation In Timaru
Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 4:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Timaru Police have arrested nine people and seized
drugs and firearms
following an operation over the
last three days which saw staff execute 10
search
warrants across the town.
Aoraki Area Commander
Inspector David Gaskin says Police will continue
to
target people who supply drugs and cause harm in
the Timaru community.
“These people are causing
significant harm in our communities and it
won’t
be tolerated. We’ll continue to carry out operations that
disrupt
the sale and supply of illegal drugs in our
community and we will hold those
responsible to
account.”
Along with the arrests four firearms were
also seized and a quantity of
methamphetamine and
cannabis recovered.
One of those arrested has been
charged in relation to an aggravated robbery
last
month.
The 24-year-old man has been charged with
aggravated robbery, demanding to
steal, conspire to
deal methamphetamine, two counts of sale and supply
of
methamphetamine, three counts of unlawfully
carrying a firearm. He appeared
in the Timaru
District Court yesterday and has been remanded in custody
until
November 23.
Additionally, to this nine
people face 51 charges on drug and firearm
offences
and have all appeared before the Timaru District Court over
the past
two days. Seven of these people, two women
and five men, have been remanded
in custody
following their court appearances. Two people who were
arrested
today are still to appear in
court.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Decoding The COP26 Climate Change Hype
Batten down the hatches. Hurricane Blah Blah Blah is about to unload some serious verbiage at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, yet the real damage to planetary aspirations will be caused by the tiny word: “net.” That’s because a commitment to “zero emissions” is not the same thing as a commitment to “net zero emissions.” By and large, the latter involves paying someone else to reduce their emissions on our behalf by (for example) creating or managing carbon sinks and the like, offshore... More>>
Covid-19: Restrictions To Ease In Waikato Tomorrow; Auckland To Move Next Week
Covid-19 restrictions will be eased slightly in Waikato from tomorrow night, and Auckland next Tuesday 9th November at 11:59pm, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. Waikato will move to Alert Level 3, Step 2 on Tuesday 2nd November at 11:59pm, meaning outdoor gatherings can increase to 25... More>>