SH1 Detour Near Kaiapoi For Five Nights

People heading north out of Christchurch from Sunday
night (7 November) after 7 pm will face a short detour near
Kaiapoi, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.
Work
will be underway from 7 pm to 6 am in the Lineside
Road/Smith St overpass area for around five nights.
Contractors will be installing temporary steel barrier to
create a safe work site.
“The detour will take
drivers to the Lineside Road/Smith St offramp, across the
overpass, and back onto the motorway using the northbound
on-ramp,” says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager for Waka
Kotahi. “It will be well signposted.”
Lineside
Road, SH71, is a main road to Rangiora, Smith St connects to
Kaiapoi:
Temporary
traffic lights on the overpass will be used to ensure safe
access for drivers using Smith St and Lineside Road, as well
as the SH1 detour.
The southbound lane of SH1 will
remain open, with a temporary speed limit of 50km/h past the
work site.
This work is part of the SH1 Cam River to
Tram Road Safety Improvements Project, designed to improve
the safety and resilience of the highway north of
Christchurch.
