SH1 Detour Near Kaiapoi For Five Nights

People heading north out of Christchurch from Sunday night (7 November) after 7 pm will face a short detour near Kaiapoi, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Work will be underway from 7 pm to 6 am in the Lineside Road/Smith St overpass area for around five nights. Contractors will be installing temporary steel barrier to create a safe work site.

“The detour will take drivers to the Lineside Road/Smith St offramp, across the overpass, and back onto the motorway using the northbound on-ramp,” says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi. “It will be well signposted.”

Lineside Road, SH71, is a main road to Rangiora, Smith St connects to Kaiapoi:

Temporary traffic lights on the overpass will be used to ensure safe access for drivers using Smith St and Lineside Road, as well as the SH1 detour.

The southbound lane of SH1 will remain open, with a temporary speed limit of 50km/h past the work site.

This work is part of the SH1 Cam River to Tram Road Safety Improvements Project, designed to improve the safety and resilience of the highway north of Christchurch.

