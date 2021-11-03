Upper Northland Alert Level Boundary
Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 6:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The upper part of Northland will move to Alert Level 3
from 11.59pm tonight
until Monday 8 November.
A
boundary will be in place which will run through the centre
of the Hokianga
Harbour to the Mangamuka Junction on SH1
east to Kaeo and then to just east
of Whangaroa
Harbour.
An Alert Level boundary map is available
here:
https://covid19.govt.nz/travel/permitted-travel-at-different-alert-levels/alert-level-boundary-map/
There
will be a Police presence at boundary locations from 11:59
this
evening.
Police have the support of iwi and
local communities and will continue to
ensure compliance,
support those in need and provide reassurance
at
vaccination and testing sites.
Police will be
checking travel is for permitted reasons, anyone
travelling
should expect to be stopped at any
time.
Further detail regarding permitted travel is
available on the COVID-19
official website -
https://covid19.govt.nz/alert-levels-and-updates/latest-updates/upper-northland-to-move-to-alert-level-3/
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Decoding The COP26 Climate Change Hype
Batten down the hatches. Hurricane Blah Blah Blah is about to unload some serious verbiage at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, yet the real damage to planetary aspirations will be caused by the tiny word: “net.” That’s because a commitment to “zero emissions” is not the same thing as a commitment to “net zero emissions.” By and large, the latter involves paying someone else to reduce their emissions on our behalf by (for example) creating or managing carbon sinks and the like, offshore... More>>
Covid-19: Restrictions To Ease In Waikato Tomorrow; Auckland To Move Next Week
Covid-19 restrictions will be eased slightly in Waikato from tomorrow night, and Auckland next Tuesday 9th November at 11:59pm, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. Waikato will move to Alert Level 3, Step 2 on Tuesday 2nd November at 11:59pm, meaning outdoor gatherings can increase to 25... More>>