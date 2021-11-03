Upper Northland Alert Level Boundary

The upper part of Northland will move to Alert Level 3 from 11.59pm tonight

until Monday 8 November.

A boundary will be in place which will run through the centre of the Hokianga

Harbour to the Mangamuka Junction on SH1 east to Kaeo and then to just east

of Whangaroa Harbour.

An Alert Level boundary map is available here:

https://covid19.govt.nz/travel/permitted-travel-at-different-alert-levels/alert-level-boundary-map/

There will be a Police presence at boundary locations from 11:59 this

evening.

Police have the support of iwi and local communities and will continue to

ensure compliance, support those in need and provide reassurance at

vaccination and testing sites.

Police will be checking travel is for permitted reasons, anyone travelling

should expect to be stopped at any time.

Further detail regarding permitted travel is available on the COVID-19

official website -

https://covid19.govt.nz/alert-levels-and-updates/latest-updates/upper-northland-to-move-to-alert-level-3/

