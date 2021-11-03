Drone Incident At Airport: Resident Safety Paramount
Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 12:36 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast Airport LTD
Police investigated a drone flying in the Kapiti Coast
Airport vicinity after a plane coming into land spotted it
at approximately 500ft.
Airport chief executive Chris
Simpson said the activity was unauthorised.
“The
person flying the drone had not notified us or sought our
approval to fly in the airport air space which is incredibly
dangerous,” Simpson said.
“It was flying right on
the flight path and was seen by a plane that was landing.
Control tower staff were required to alert Police to the
incident who got there quickly but by the time they arrived
the drone had gone.”
Simpson said the airport
manager regularly received requests from people to fly
drones in the airport vicinity.
“If they’re
certified to fly a drone then we generally grant them
approval once we’ve established where they can fly safely.
But if we don’t know about the activity that puts pilots
and members of the public on the ground in danger, as this
incident has shown.
“I would urge any member of the
public wanting to fly a drone near the airport to please get
in touch with us
first.”
