Boil Water Notice: Geraldine Township, Flat

Following a failed water standard test, and due to the non-chlorinated status of the supply, we have to put a boil water notice in place for Geraldine Township and Geraldine Flat.

Residents should boil water for at least a minute for all personal uses until further notice. This includes:

· Drinking

· Cooking and eating

· Teeth Brushing

We will also be temporarily chlorinating the Geraldine supply to sanitise the system.

We apologise for the inconvenience.

