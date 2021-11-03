Boil Water Notice: Geraldine Township, Flat
Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 1:03 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council
Following a failed water standard test, and due to the
non-chlorinated status of the supply, we have to put a boil
water notice in place for Geraldine Township and Geraldine
Flat.
Residents should boil water for at least a
minute for all personal uses until further notice. This
includes:
· Drinking
· Cooking and
eating
· Teeth Brushing
We will also be
temporarily chlorinating the Geraldine supply to sanitise
the system.
We apologise for the
inconvenience.
