Latest Update On COVID-19

Waikato confirmed three new cases overnight, two from Hamilton and one from Ōtorohanga. Two were known contacts and were already in isolation and daily contact with Public Health. The third case is expected to be interviewed today to establish any links to known cases.

Several locations of interest were added yesterday for Ōtorohanga and Hamilton and we encourage people to continue checking the Ministry of Health page for details.

In addition to the permanent testing site at Founders Theatre in Hamilton, there are seven pop-up testing sites across Hamilton, Huntly, Ngāruawāhia, Ōtorohanga, Te Awamutu, and Thames.

Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms is asked to get tested, no matter how mild their symptoms may be. This advice is the same even if people are vaccinated.

There were 3025 tests processed in Waikato yesterday and 2756 vaccinations given.

Please see www.waikatodhb.health.nz/cbac for location of interest details and www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/waikato for all other testing providers.

Location Number of active cases Te Awamutu/Kihikihi 36 Hamilton 31 Ōtorohanga 13 Whatawhata 1 Ngāruawāhia 3 Kāwhia 4 88

This brings the total number of cases to 144 with 56 cases recovered

Note: following further investigation, one case previously reported as Kihikihi has now been reclassified as Hamilton.

Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.

We are urging anyone in Waikato to get tested if they have any symptoms that could be COVID-19.

Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

COVID-19 testing centres

Testing locations in and around Waikato are also available on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB websites

HUNTLY

Te Whare Oranga, 147 Harris Street, Huntly

Wednesday 3 November 10am-3pm

Huntly Domain, Wight St, Huntly

Wednesday 3 November 10am-3pm

NGĀRUAWĀHIA

Ngāruawāhia Rugby League Club grounds, 19A Whatawhata Avenue

Wednesday 3 November 10am-3pm

TE AWAMUTU

Te Awamutu Event Centre carpark, Gorst Avenue, Te Awamutu

Wednesday 3 November10am-2pm

ŌTOROHANGA

Ōtorohanga Sports Club carpark, Island Reserve, Orahiri Terrace, Ōtorohanga

Wednesday 3 November 11am-3pm

THAMES

Te Korowai O Hauora, 210 Richmond Street, Thames

Saturdays 10am-1pm

HAMILTON

Founders Theatre carpark

Entrance off Norton Road

Daily 8am-4pm

Claudelands Event Centre

Gate 3, Brooklyn Road

Daily 10am-6pm

Te Kōhao Health

951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East

Daily 10am-4pm

GP practices

General practices across the Waikato are testing patients and designated GPs are testing non-patients also. See Healthpoint for a full list of GPs offering COVID-19 testing or call your GP to check. COVID-19 tests are free. Please ring first to make an appointment.

Latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Reporting on vaccination rates is at TLA level is provided by the Ministry of Health. This data is at

2pm 2 November 2021 and is the latest available.

Territorial local authority 1st doses 2nd doses 1st doses as a % of eligible population Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population Hamilton City 127,729 109,212 90.1% 77.0% Hauraki District 13,524 10,993 79.0% 64.2% Matamata-Piako District 25,734 20,961 84.6% 68.9% Ōtorohanga District 6722 5195 77.9% 60.2% Ruapehu District 5166 3968 77.7% 59.7% South Waikato District 15,903 12,059 79.8% 60.5% Thames-Coromandel District 23,365 20,406 84.2% 73.6% Waikato District 41,933 34,912 85.3% 71.0% Waipa District 43,766 37,030 90.8% 76.9% Waitomo District 6565 5090 86.8% 67.3% Waikato region 310,407 259,826 86.9% 72.7%

Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.

Vaccination data

To date (as at 10.25am 3 November), 569,329 COVID-19 vaccinations have been delivered at vaccination sites in the Waikato. This includes a small number of third doses for people who are severely immunocompromised.

· 309,745 first doses have been administered

· 259,529 second doses have been administered

· On 2 November, 2756 vaccinations were delivered across the Waikato.

Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics

Hours at the Te Awa The Base community vaccination centre in Te Rapa, Hamilton, have been extended from this week. The vaccination centre will now open from 9am to 9pm every Thursday and Friday, starting 28 October, until Christmas to cater for people who cannot be vaccinated during normal working hours.

There are number of pop-up vaccination centres operating across the Waikato this week. Details are at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.

The Cambridge community vaccination centre at Cambridge Community Marae is closed. Vaccinations will continue to be available at Cambridge Medical Centre (bookings essential via www.bookmyvaccine.nz or 0800 28 29 26) and Unichem Cambridge (offering both walk-ins and bookings). There is good capacity at both sites to support the community. Vaccinations are free wherever you go.

· Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.

· Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up-to-date mobile vaccination clinic locations.

· In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.

· Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.

· People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.

Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment

Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

· If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.

· If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.

· Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.

· We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

If people have flu-like symptoms

Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

· It is free to get a COVID-19 test

· GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first

· Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment

· After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic

· We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.

© Scoop Media