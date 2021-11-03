Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Compliance Update - 3 November 2021

Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 2:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 54 people have been charged with a total of 60 offences in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato, as at 5pm on Tuesday 2 November 2021.

Of these, 44 were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 11 were for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, two were for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer, two were for Failing to Stop (COVID-19 related) and one was a Health Act breach.

In the same time period, 35 people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 6818 105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato.

Checkpoint figures:

As of 11.59pm yesterday, a total of 1,070,647 vehicles have now been stopped at the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with a total of 12,192 vehicles having been turned around.

26,170 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 135 of those vehicles being turned around.

A total of 31 out of 5466 vehicles were turned away at the Northern checkpoints yesterday, while 104 vehicles out of 20,704 were turned around at the Southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm last night, 68,439 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 1537 of them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 34 of those turned around yesterday.

It’s important to remember that travel across an alert level boundary remains restricted and you will be turned-away if you don’t have the required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the COVID-19 website.

