Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ruapehu Calls On Government To Maintain Its Stated 'Partnership-based' Approach With Councils

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 8:57 am
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

Ruapehu District Council said that they are still wanting to receive a response to their questions and concerns around 3 waters reform sent to Minister Mahuta on the 23 September, and a commitment that the 'better off-not worse off' financial support promises still stand, despite her announcement that participation for all councils is now mandatory.

While Council has said that we accept that reform is needed, and that our ratepayers cannot afford (from a debt perspective) to pay for the required infrastructure investments without Government support, we have also been clear that we did not have enough information on a number of key issues important to our communities.

Mayor Don Cameron said Council supported the first stages of the reform process in good faith on the basis that Government had taken a ‘voluntary, partnership-based’ approach to 3 waters reform working with the local government sector and iwi/Māori as the Crown’s Treaty Partner.

"Up until the Minister's announcement Council was anticipating that we would have the opportunity to ask our community by way of a referendum on whether they supported the reform proposals.

We had scheduled this for when the reform proposals had reached the Select Committee stage in parliament as we believed by this time we would have the final model and answers to the outstanding issues we and other councils have been asking about.

We are not happy that this opportunity for our community to have their say has been taken out of our hands.

Despite inclusion for all councils being mandated, we call upon Government to continue its stated 'partnership-based' approach by answering our outstanding questions and concerns, and confirming that earlier promises to support Council with the transition will be honoured," he said.

Mayor Cameron noted that while Government has announced the establishment of the working groups to address these and other issues, it must be recognized that the mandate has deepened the feelings of mistrust and apprehension held by many in our community toward the process, and what they see as Government over-reach.

"We feel strongly that Government now needs to do everything it can to satisfy any outstanding concerns specifically around ownership, local voice and control of water assets.

And further to this, other significant reforms such as to the Resource Management Act and the future role of local government, should be put on hold until the 3 waters issue is fully resolved," he said.

Mayor Don Cameron added that he hoped this statement from Council would help to clarify his personal comment on 'Ruapehu welcoming the end of the uncertainty around 3 waters reform' made on 27 October when Minister Mahuta announced that participation for all councils would be mandatory, which some interpreted as support from Council for the Government's actions.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ruapehu District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Three Waters Is A Good Idea Worth Supporting


If anyone needs a fresh reminder of the value of state broadcasting, yesterday’s interview about the Three Waters reforms between RNZ’s Kathryn Ryan and Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta provided it. The interview was a stellar example of a crucial issue being lucidly debated, and without grandstanding on either side of the mike. Ryan’s interviewing style is not everyone’s cup of tea... More>>

Covid-19: Additional Pfizer Vaccines Purchased


The government has signed a purchase agreement with Pfizer for 4.7 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for delivery in 2022, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “This purchase agreement will ensure that we have a continual supply of Pfizer vaccines throughout next year,” Chris Hipkins said... More>>





 
 


Government: NZ Joins Global Initiative To Tackle Methane
New Zealand has joined with more than 105 countries to launch the Global Methane Pledge, Minister of Climate Change James Shaw announced today. The pledge, launched overnight at COP26 in Glasgow, is an initiative to reduce global methane emissions in order to achieve the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius... More>>


Whānau Ora: Win Comprehensive Victory Over Ministry Of Health
“At 7.45pm this evening, the High Court delivered it’s urgent judgement on whether the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency should have access to Māori data in order to lift Māori access to vaccination opportunities. It is regretful that our own Ministry of Health, DHB’s and PHO’s objected to Māori capability and capacity in lifting Māori vaccination... More>>


RIP: The Honourable Dame Catherine Anne Tizard, ONZ, GCMG, GCVO, DBE, QSO
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today that she was deeply saddened by the death of Dame Catherine Tizard. She paid tribute to her long and distinguished life of service to New Zealand. “Dame Cath was a true trailblazer for women in public life,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


Government: New Home Consents Reach Unprecedented Levels
The construction sector is building new houses at record levels, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams. “We reached a milestone earlier this year in March 2021 when we consented more homes to be built than any government in a year since the 1970s... More>>


Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 