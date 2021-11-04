Anonymous Lumberjacks Let Loose With Their Tree Chopping Skills
Thursday, 4 November 2021, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council
Reports of senseless vandalism to trees and vegetation on
Auckland Council land have increased during the latest
lockdown period.
Council staff are investigating
numerous locations where trees have been felled, pruned or
poisoned throughout the Auckland region with a greater
concentration in coastal reserves.
“Our
coastal esplanade reserves have been retained and held in
public
ownership for the benefit of all
Aucklanders to enjoy, says David Stejskal, Regional Arborist
& Ecological Manager for Auckland
Council.
“They’re public assets
that help make Auckland such a desirable place to live. The
deliberate and destructive vandalism is not on, and we will
do everything we can to find the culprits and hold them to
account.”
On the Te Atatu Peninsula, large
kanuka trees were felled into a stream at an inanga spawning
site despite signage alerting the public to its
presence.
“This is so disappointing and
unnecessary. We don’t have many of these spawning sites
left in the urban parts of Auckland and retaining these
sites is so important,” says Councillor Alf Filipaina,
Chair Parks, Arts, Community and Events
committee.
For the full story visit OurAuckland
© Scoop Media
