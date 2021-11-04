Medical Council Delays Final Decision On Complaint Against Murupara Doctor

The Murupara Medical Centre’s lead GP, Doctor Bernard Conlon (FRNZCGP), has written an open letter to the Medical Council following its decision to set up an investigative entity to further scrutinise a complaint against him.

Dr Conlon appeared before the Medical Council last month (October 2021) because of raising concerns at a health expo in Murupara in August. At that time he questioned informed consent for children and pregnant women regarding the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccination.

In the open letter, Dr Conlon wrote that he has waited patiently for his good reputation to be restored.



“I have not worried about this complaint to date; it was mischievous and the result of me asking awkward questions that highlighted the deficiencies associated with the present roll-out around the fundamentals of informed consent and freedom to choose.”

He makes it clear he would administer the vaccine permitted conditions are in place.

“Let me make it easy for my Medical Council colleagues and be unequivocal: I am not an anti-vaxxer and would personally administer this vaccine should my patient be adequately informed and given free choice.”

Dr Conlon worries that some of his patients who fear taking the Pfizer vaccination and are calling for another rongoā (medicine) are being bullied, writing:

“To see such patients treated as errant livestock is plainly wrong; one patient described his experience – it was like having a boot to my neck whilst I reluctantly rolled up my sleeve to have the jab and save my job.”



The Murupara Medical Centre has posted the open letter to its Facebook page to keep its communities of Murupara, Galatea, Kaingaroa, Te Whaiti, Minginui and Ruatāhuna updated about developments and in acknowledgement of the overwhelming hapori (community) support.

