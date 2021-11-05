Man Arrested After Incident In Chartwell, Hamilton
Friday, 5 November 2021, 6:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 31-year-old man was taken into custody overnight,
following an incident at
a residential address in
Chartwell, Hamilton yesterday.
Police had gone to the
address at around 4.30pm, to speak to the man in
relation
to a family harm-related matter.
While being spoken to by
police, the man presented a machete and
threatened
officers, before barricading himself inside
the house.
Cordons were placed around the address as
police negotiated with the man.
After remaining barricaded
in the house for several hours, the man was taken
into
custody without incident shortly after 2am.
The man will
face a number of charges in relation to the incident.
Police would like to thank Chartwell residents for their
patience and
cooperation as we worked to resolve the
situation.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde
Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>
Covid-19: Additional Pfizer Vaccines Purchased
The government has signed a purchase agreement with Pfizer for 4.7 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for delivery in 2022, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “This purchase agreement will ensure that we have a continual supply of Pfizer vaccines throughout next year,” Chris Hipkins said... More>>