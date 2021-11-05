Man Arrested After Incident In Chartwell, Hamilton

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody overnight, following an incident at

a residential address in Chartwell, Hamilton yesterday.

Police had gone to the address at around 4.30pm, to speak to the man in

relation to a family harm-related matter.

While being spoken to by police, the man presented a machete and threatened

officers, before barricading himself inside the house.

Cordons were placed around the address as police negotiated with the man.

After remaining barricaded in the house for several hours, the man was taken

into custody without incident shortly after 2am.

The man will face a number of charges in relation to the incident.

Police would like to thank Chartwell residents for their patience and

cooperation as we worked to resolve the situation.

