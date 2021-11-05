Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Opposes Government's Three Waters Reform

Friday, 5 November 2021, 9:39 am
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

It’s official, Hurunui District Council is against the government’s plan for taking over the control of three waters.

At yesterday’s extraordinary Council meeting, Councillors adopted a Statement of Proposal to oppose the government’s Three Waters reform.

They voted unanimously in favour of the statement, supporting Mayor Marie Black and Chief Executive Officer Hamish Dobbie in their quest to put up a fight to retain control of the assets they and the District at large believe Council does a very good job of managing.

Mayor Black said Council is of the view that the government’s proposal to reform three waters services’ delivery is poorly defined, and seriously flawed.

“It is flawed in its economic analysis and negatively impacts local democracy and control,” she said.

Mayor Black said the informal community feedback so far about the government’s plan for three waters has been strongly in opposition, and she looks forward to seeing the same high level of engagement with the next stage of consultation.

She added that the government’s announcement last week to mandate the Three Waters Reform Proposal has in essence stripped HDC of its option to undertake formal consultation, but says it is vitally important that Council keeps its word to the people of Hurunui District, therefore will continue with the promised plan.

Mayor Black acknowledged that some people in the community may wonder why Council is going out again for feedback, when this was requested just a few weeks’ ago.

“This is a legal process we are following, so we encourage everyone to please partake in this consultation process, this is your chance to have your say and tell the government what you think.”

Mayor Black said a district-wide gathering on Sunday afternoon November 14 at the Glenmark Rugby Grounds in Omihi will mark a great opportunity for people from all over Hurunui to gather and submit their feedback, collectively.

“It’s all about having a collective voice, mobilising the public so they can have their say. It’s up to everyone to make some noise. Bring a picnic, your family and your friends.”

She said more details will be out early next week about this event.

The Council is consulting on its proposal to oppose the government’s Three Waters reform. Submissions will be accepted from Monday 8 November 2021 at 9am until Sunday 5 December 2021 at 5pm. Details on how to submit will be delivered on Monday.

 

