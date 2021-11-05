Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SDC Working Closely With Health Providers In Response To Positive COVID-19 Result Detected In Stratford

Friday, 5 November 2021, 10:43 am
Press Release: Stratford District Council

Please see an update below which can be accredited to Sven Hanne, Chief Executive:

· Taranaki District Health Board has announced a wastewater sample in Stratford has tested positive for COVID-19. Further testing is underway and results are expected this weekend.

· We are working closely with Taranaki DHB, Ngāruahine and Ngāti Ruanui health providers to mobilise pop-up COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics in Stratford today, Friday 5 November, and in the coming days.

· We encourage anyone that has cold or flu-like symptoms, especially those who have recently been out of the region, to get tested immediately.

· If you haven’t had your first COVID-19 Vaccination dose or are due to have your second then please do this as soon as possible. There are vaccination clinics available at local pharmacies, Avon Medical Centre, a pop-up clinic at Countdown, and a mobile clinic is being provided by Ngāti Ruanui.

· SDC services and facilities continue to run as normal with COVID-19 measures in place. A reminder to everyone to please scan or sign in, maintain distancing, and wear a face covering.

· Please be vigilant, we need our community to get tested and vaccinated, it’s the best defence against COVID-19 and keeping our people safe.

· Visit tdhb.org.nz/covid19/covid19.shtml for further updates on testing and vaccination clinics regionally.

· Visit covid19.govt.nz for more information about New Zealand’s response to COVID-19.

