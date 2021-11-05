Homicide Investigation Launched In New Lynn
Friday, 5 November 2021, 11:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have launched a homicide investigation in the west
Auckland suburb of New Lynn after a person was located
deceased this morning.
Just after 10am, Police were
called to an address on Great North Road after reports a
firearm had been discharged.
On arrival, Police have
located a person injured in the driveway of the
address.
Frontline Police staff have tried to provide
first aid to this person, however they have died at the
scene.
Enquiries commenced around the area immediately
after Police arrived on scene, supported by the Air Support
Unit.
Police have also cleared neighbouring addresses.
Our enquiries in the area remain ongoing at this
stage.
As a result, residents in the New Lynn area
will notice a heightened Police presence in response to this
incident.
Cordons have been put in place around the
scene, with Great North Road currently closed between Rata
Street and Fruitvale Road.
A scene examination will be
getting underway at the address in due course as well as a
post mortem to follow at a later stage.
Police are
asking for any witnesses to the incident or any suspicious
activity at the time to come forward and contact
us.
Anyone with information can contact 105 quoting
the file number 211105/9752 or by calling Crime Stoppers
anonymously on 0800 555 111.
A further update will be
provided once there is any further
information.
