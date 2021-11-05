Homicide Investigation Launched In New Lynn

Police have launched a homicide investigation in the west Auckland suburb of New Lynn after a person was located deceased this morning.

Just after 10am, Police were called to an address on Great North Road after reports a firearm had been discharged.

On arrival, Police have located a person injured in the driveway of the address.

Frontline Police staff have tried to provide first aid to this person, however they have died at the scene.

Enquiries commenced around the area immediately after Police arrived on scene, supported by the Air Support Unit.

Police have also cleared neighbouring addresses. Our enquiries in the area remain ongoing at this stage.

As a result, residents in the New Lynn area will notice a heightened Police presence in response to this incident.

Cordons have been put in place around the scene, with Great North Road currently closed between Rata Street and Fruitvale Road.

A scene examination will be getting underway at the address in due course as well as a post mortem to follow at a later stage.

Police are asking for any witnesses to the incident or any suspicious activity at the time to come forward and contact us.

Anyone with information can contact 105 quoting the file number 211105/9752 or by calling Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A further update will be provided once there is any further information.

