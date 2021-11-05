COVID-19 Public Advisory - 5 November 2021

There were four new cases confirmed in the Waikato overnight, with one each in Hamilton, Te Awamutu, Ngāruawāhia, and Te Kuiti. The Hamilton and Te Awamutu cases were known contacts and isolating prior to testing positive. The Ngāruawāhia and Te Kuiti cases have both now been linked to previous cases.

Following confirmation of the Te Kuiti case the DHB is supporting testing at the Te Kuiti Medical Centre, at the hospital site, and will provide additional staff as required. The centre will remain open for testing on Saturday.

One COVID-19 patient remains in Waikato Hospital in stable condition.

There were 3,351 tests processed in Waikato yesterday and 2,958 vaccinations delivered.

Location Number of active cases Te Awamutu/Kihikihi 22 Hamilton 31 Ōtorohanga 13 Ngāruawāhia 4 Kāwhia 4 Te Kuiti 1 75

This brings the total number of cases to 150 with 75 cases recovered.

Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest, or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.

Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

COVID-19 testing centres

Testing locations in and around Waikato are also available on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB websites

HUNTLY

Te Whare Oranga, 147 Harris Street, Huntly

Friday 5 November to Sunday 7 November 10am-3pm

Huntly Domain, Wight St, Huntly

Friday 5 November to Sunday 7 November 10am-3pm

NGĀRUAWĀHIA

Ngāruawāhia Rugby League Club grounds, 19A Whatawhata Avenue

Friday 5 November 10am - 3pm

TE AWAMUTU

Te Awamutu Event Centre carpark, Gorst Avenue, Te Awamutu

Friday 5 November to Sunday 7 November 10am-2pm

ŌTOROHANGA

Ōtorohanga Sports Club carpark, Island Reserve, Orahiri Terrace, Ōtorohanga

Friday 5 November 11am-3pm

Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 November 11am - 1pm

TE KUITI

Te Kuiti Medical Centre (Te Kuiti Hospital site)

28 Ailsa Street, Te Kuiti

Friday 5 November 9am – 4.30pm

Saturday 6 November – 9am – 12pm

THAMES

Te Korowai O Hauora, 210 Richmond Street, Thames

Saturdays 10am-1pm

HAMILTON

Founders Theatre carpark

Entrance off Norton Road

Daily 8am-4pm

Claudelands Event Centre

Gate 3, Brooklyn Road

Daily 10am-6pm

Te Kōhao Health

951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East

Daily 10am-4pm

GP practices

Please see www.waikatodhb.health.nz/cbac for a list of pop-up testing sites and designated general practices where anyone can be tested for free, and www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/waikato for all testing providers in the region.

Latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Reporting on vaccination rates is at TLA level is provided by the Ministry of Health. This data is at

10pm 3 November 2021 and is the latest available.

Territorial local authority 1st doses 2nd doses 1st doses as a % of eligible population Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population Hamilton City 128,254 110,530 90.5% 78.0% Hauraki District 13,609 11,297 79.5% 66.0% Matamata-Piako District 25,893 21,382 85.1% 70.3% Ōtorohanga District 6766 5315 78.4% 61.6% Ruapehu District 5185 4023 78.0% 60.5% South Waikato District 16,031 12,349 80.4% 62.0% Thames-Coromandel District 23,438 20,583 84.5% 74.2% Waikato District 42,180 35,474 85.8% 72.1% Waipa District 43,914 37,598 91.1% 78.0% Waitomo District 6627 5199 87.6% 68.7% Waikato region 311,897 263,750 87.3% 73.8%

Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.

Vaccination data

To date (as at 9am 5 November), 574,889 COVID-19 vaccinations have been delivered at vaccination sites in the Waikato. This includes a small number of third doses for people who are severely immunocompromised.

311,117 first doses have been administered

263,657 second doses have been administered

On 4 November, 2963 vaccinations were delivered across the Waikato.

Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics

Hours at the Te Awa The Base community vaccination centre in Te Rapa, Hamilton, have been extended from this week. The vaccination centre will now open from 9am to 9pm every Thursday and Friday, starting 28 October, until Christmas to cater for people who cannot be vaccinated during normal working hours.

There are number of pop-up vaccination centres operating across the Waikato this week. Details are at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.

The Cambridge community vaccination centre at Cambridge Community Marae is closed. Vaccinations will continue to be available at Cambridge Medical Centre (bookings essential via www.bookmyvaccine.nz or 0800 28 29 26) and Unichem Cambridge (offering both walk-ins and bookings). There is good capacity at both sites to support the community. Vaccinations are free wherever you go.

Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.

Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up-to-date mobile vaccination clinic locations.

In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.

Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.

People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.

Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment

Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.

If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.

Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.

We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

If people have flu-like symptoms

Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test

GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first

Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment

After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic

We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.

