Police launch homicide investigation in Christchurch

Detective Inspector Michael Ford:

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a 16-year-old young man

died late last night (5 November) at a Casebrook address.

At 11:03pm Police responded to reports of a firearms incident, upon arrival a

man was located deceased.

A homicide investigation, including a scene examination, is under way to

determine what occurred and who is responsible.

We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and can assist

with our inquiries, to come forward and speak to us.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Christchurch Police on 105 and

quote event number P048523046 .

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

