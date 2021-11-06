Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Transport Workers Call For Radical Transformation To Public Ownership

Saturday, 6 November 2021, 8:49 pm
Press Release: First Union

As members of the Labour Party get ready for their 2021 Conference, four transport unions - representing 40,000 workers across Aotearoa - have written to the Party leadership, calling for a new level of ambition to match the scale of the climate crisis, with an emphasis on decarbonising transport through public ownership.

"While the UN Intergovernment Panel on Climate Change calls for Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) of 45% below 2005 levels, the NDC NZ took to COP26 - calculated at 21.8% - has been judged harshly by the international community and by workers across New Zealand, not least of all because of its heavy reliance on offshore mitigation" said FIRST Union’s Transport, Logistics and Manufacturing Secretary Jared Abbott.

"Our members across the transport sector are calling for a radical transformation in how people and goods move, that put decent work and decarbonisation ahead of profit",

The letter calls for transport to be supported by an energy transition plan, for a decision modal shift to publicly-owned transport, and for a major investment in zero carbon transport infrastructure and services under democratic control.

"In June 2021 in our submission to the review of the Public Transport Operating Model, we called on the Government to bring public transport back into public ownership and to significantly expand investment to reduce congestion, increase driver wages, reduce fares and promote modal-shift away from private cars" said Abbott.

The letter also calls for funding commitments for zero carbon transport systems in the global south.

"While we disagree with the reliance on offshore mitigation announced as part of NZ’s updated NDC, it is certainly time that this Government increased grants to developing countries - particularly low-income and small island states - to achieve a just transition in their own transport sectors" said Craig Harrison, Maritime Union of New Zealand's National Secretary.

© Scoop Media

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

Contact FIRST Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Calls For “Freedom” From Covid Restrictions


Free markets, free minds, free choices, Freedom Days. In recent years, has any notion in the English language been so overused and so abused as “freedom?” Freedom used to be the rallying cry of the oppressed and the marginalised. Now it is the clarion call of the privileged, who feel resentful of central government and its undue concerns for those among us who have wilfully failed to optimise their options. Urban and rural, the upper 5% are yearning to break free of their chains... More>>





 
 


New Zealand Story: Research Highlights Shifts In How Key Trading Nations Perceive New Zealand As The World Reopens
New global research released today by New Zealand Story, the government agency helping businesses tell their story to the world, has revealed key shifts in how the country’s trading partners perceive New Zealand in 2021 compared to 12 months ago... More>>


Government: NZ Joins Global Initiative To Tackle Methane
New Zealand has joined with more than 105 countries to launch the Global Methane Pledge, Minister of Climate Change James Shaw announced today. The pledge, launched overnight at COP26 in Glasgow, is an initiative to reduce global methane emissions in order to achieve the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius... More>>


Whānau Ora: Win Comprehensive Victory Over Ministry Of Health
“At 7.45pm this evening, the High Court delivered it’s urgent judgement on whether the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency should have access to Māori data in order to lift Māori access to vaccination opportunities. It is regretful that our own Ministry of Health, DHB’s and PHO’s objected to Māori capability and capacity in lifting Māori vaccination... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


Government: New Home Consents Reach Unprecedented Levels
The construction sector is building new houses at record levels, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams. “We reached a milestone earlier this year in March 2021 when we consented more homes to be built than any government in a year since the 1970s... More>>


Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 