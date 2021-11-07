Police continue to search for missing Wayne Hammond
Sunday, 7 November 2021, 2:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Central Otago Police continue to appeal for information from
the public in
the search for missing man Wayne
Hammond.
Wayne was last seen leaving his Henderson Drive
home address in his work
vehicle at about 7:30am on
Monday 1 November.
His vehicle was found in the car park
underneath the Clyde Bridge, at the
start of the
Clyde-Alexandra track at about 3pm on Monday
afternoon.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen
Wayne’s vehicle on Monday to get
in touch with
Police.
The vehicle is a 1999 white/silver Mitsubishi
Challenger 4WD with
‘RockGas’ printed on the
side.
Police will be re-enacting the drive Wayne took from
his home address to the
car park at the same time this
Monday morning in the hope that someone will
recall
seeing it last Monday.
Staff will then be with the vehicle
at the car park to speak with anyone who
has information
which may assist.
Land SAR teams continued their search
along the river track and surrounding
areas yesterday but
did not locate anything of interest.
Anyone who has any
information which may assist is asked to call Police
on
105 and quote event number
P048471135.
