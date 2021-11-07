Police continue to search for missing Wayne Hammond

Central Otago Police continue to appeal for information from the public in

the search for missing man Wayne Hammond.

Wayne was last seen leaving his Henderson Drive home address in his work

vehicle at about 7:30am on Monday 1 November.

His vehicle was found in the car park underneath the Clyde Bridge, at the

start of the Clyde-Alexandra track at about 3pm on Monday afternoon.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Wayne’s vehicle on Monday to get

in touch with Police.

The vehicle is a 1999 white/silver Mitsubishi Challenger 4WD with

‘RockGas’ printed on the side.

Police will be re-enacting the drive Wayne took from his home address to the

car park at the same time this Monday morning in the hope that someone will

recall seeing it last Monday.

Staff will then be with the vehicle at the car park to speak with anyone who

has information which may assist.

Land SAR teams continued their search along the river track and surrounding

areas yesterday but did not locate anything of interest.

Anyone who has any information which may assist is asked to call Police on

105 and quote event number P048471135.

