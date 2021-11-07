Update: Operation Stack - Name release & update
Sunday, 7 November 2021, 2:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to name the 16-year-old who
died following a
firearms incident on Friday in
Casebrook.
He was Connor Whitehead, of Northcote.
Police
extend our sympathies to his whānau, and we are providing
them with
support alongside Victim Support.
From the
investigation, Police now believe they know who was involved
in
Connor's death.
On Saturday night Police arrested a
46-year-old male who was assisting the
people directly
involved.
He was charged with accessory after the fact to
murder and is due to appear
in the Christchurch District
Court tomorrow.
This should serve as a warning to anyone
who may be assisting those involved.
Officers continue to
carry out a number of enquiries to establish
the
circumstances of this incident, including identifying
and speaking to those
in the area at the time.
Police
continue to ask anyone with any information to contact
Christchurch
Police on 105 and quote event number
P048523046 .
Information can also be provided anonymously
via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.
