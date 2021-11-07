Update: Operation Stack - Name release & update

Police are now in a position to name the 16-year-old who died following a

firearms incident on Friday in Casebrook.

He was Connor Whitehead, of Northcote.

Police extend our sympathies to his whānau, and we are providing them with

support alongside Victim Support.

From the investigation, Police now believe they know who was involved in

Connor's death.

On Saturday night Police arrested a 46-year-old male who was assisting the

people directly involved.

He was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and is due to appear

in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

This should serve as a warning to anyone who may be assisting those involved.

Officers continue to carry out a number of enquiries to establish the

circumstances of this incident, including identifying and speaking to those

in the area at the time.

Police continue to ask anyone with any information to contact Christchurch

Police on 105 and quote event number P048523046 .

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.



