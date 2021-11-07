Two Arrested Following Serious Incident In Manawatū
Sunday, 7 November 2021, 6:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Central District Prevention Manager
Inspector Brett Calkin.
Police have arrested two
people following a serious incident in Manawatū this
afternoon.
Police were alerted to a report of a high
risk offender in a stolen vehicle in Tangimoana at around
3:15pm.
The offender has then stolen another vehicle
from a member of the public who had a firearm presented
towards them. They were uninjured in the incident but are
understandably shaken and are being supported.
The
vehicle failed to stop for Police after being signalled to
do so and a pursuit was initiated with the assistance of the
Armed Offenders Squad and air support.
The vehicle has
been successfully spiked along State Highway 56 south of
Palmerston North and the driver and passenger were arrested
at the scene.
No staff were injured during the
incident.
This was a very serious, fast pace incident
and we acknowledge it was very distressing for the
community. We want to reassure the wider Manawatu community
that there is no risk to their general
safety.
Enquiries are continuing to establish the
exact circumstances of the incident and an update on charges
will be provided when
able.
