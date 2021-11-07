Two Arrested Following Serious Incident In Manawatū

Attributed to Central District Prevention Manager Inspector Brett Calkin.

Police have arrested two people following a serious incident in Manawatū this afternoon.

Police were alerted to a report of a high risk offender in a stolen vehicle in Tangimoana at around 3:15pm.

The offender has then stolen another vehicle from a member of the public who had a firearm presented towards them. They were uninjured in the incident but are understandably shaken and are being supported.

The vehicle failed to stop for Police after being signalled to do so and a pursuit was initiated with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad and air support.

The vehicle has been successfully spiked along State Highway 56 south of Palmerston North and the driver and passenger were arrested at the scene.

No staff were injured during the incident.

This was a very serious, fast pace incident and we acknowledge it was very distressing for the community. We want to reassure the wider Manawatu community that there is no risk to their general safety.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident and an update on charges will be provided when able.

