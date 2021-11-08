Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Tairāwhiti

Metservice has issued the following weather watch.



Issued by MetService at 08:15 am Monday 8th November 2021

Valid until: 10:00 pm Monday 8th Nov 2021

Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and there is a risk that

one or two of them may become severe, producing localised downpours with

intensities of 25 to 40 mm per hour. There may also be hail.



Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially

about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also

lead to slips.



Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor

visibility in heavy rain.



The thunderstorms should ease this evening.



MetService will continue to monitor the situation closely for severe

thunderstorm development and will issue further updates.



Note: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favourable for severe

thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. People in these areas should be on

the lookout for threatening weather conditions and monitor for possible Severe

Thunderstorm Warnings.



For information on preparing for and keeping safe during a storm, see the Civil

Defence Get Ready website



Issued by: Allister Gorman

This watch will be updated by: 02:00 pm Monday 08 November 2021

© Scoop Media

