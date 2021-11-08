Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Tairāwhiti

Metservice has issued the following weather
watch.
Issued by MetService at 08:15 am Monday 8th
November 2021 Valid until: 10:00 pm Monday 8th Nov
2021
Thunderstorms are expected to develop this
afternoon and there is a risk that one or two of them may
become severe, producing localised downpours
with intensities of 25 to 40 mm per hour. There may also
be hail.
Rainfall of this intensity can cause
surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying
areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may
also lead to slips.
Driving conditions will
also be hazardous with surface flooding and
poor visibility in heavy rain.
The
thunderstorms should ease this evening.
MetService
will continue to monitor the situation closely for
severe thunderstorm development and will issue further
updates.
Note: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means
conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms in and
close to the watch area. People in these areas should be
on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and
monitor for possible Severe Thunderstorm
Warnings.
For information on preparing for and
keeping safe during a storm, see the Civil Defence Get
Ready website
Issued by: Allister Gorman This
watch will be updated by: 02:00 pm Monday 08 November
2021
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>
Free markets, free minds, free choices, Freedom Days. In recent years, has any notion in the English language been so overused and so abused as “freedom?” Freedom used to be the rallying cry of the oppressed and the marginalised. Now it is the clarion call of the privileged, who feel resentful of central government and its undue concerns for those among us who have wilfully failed to optimise their options. Urban and rural, the upper 5% are yearning to break free of their chains... More>>
Government: NZ Joins Global Initiative To Tackle Methane New Zealand has joined with more than 105 countries to launch the Global Methane Pledge, Minister of Climate Change James Shaw announced today. The pledge, launched overnight at COP26 in Glasgow, is an initiative to reduce global methane emissions in order to achieve the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius... More>>
Whānau Ora: Win Comprehensive Victory Over Ministry Of Health “At 7.45pm this evening, the High Court delivered it’s urgent judgement on whether the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency should have access to Māori data in order to lift Māori access to vaccination opportunities. It is regretful that our own Ministry of Health, DHB’s and PHO’s objected to Māori capability and capacity in lifting Māori vaccination... More>>
Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>
Government: New Home Consents Reach Unprecedented Levels The construction sector is building new houses at record levels, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams. “We reached a milestone earlier this year in March 2021 when we consented more homes to be built than any government in a year since the 1970s... More>>
The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>