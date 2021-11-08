Geraldine Boil Water Notice Now Lifted

Following clear bacterial tests on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday we are now able to remove the boil water notice on the Geraldine water scheme.

People on the scheme can resume drinking and using water as normal.

To completely ensure the system is fully sterilised we will continue with chlorine treatment until the end of the week.

We would like to thank the community for their patience, and we apologise for the inconvenience.

© Scoop Media

