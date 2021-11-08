Geraldine Boil Water Notice Now Lifted
Monday, 8 November 2021, 1:46 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council
Following clear bacterial tests on Wednesday, Thursday,
Friday and Saturday we are now able to remove the boil water
notice on the Geraldine water scheme.
People on the
scheme can resume drinking and using water as
normal.
To completely ensure the system is fully
sterilised we will continue with chlorine treatment until
the end of the week.
We would like to thank the
community for their patience, and we apologise for the
inconvenience.
