Police Responding To Protest Action At Auckland's Northern Boundary
Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 8:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to protest action around
Auckland’s northern boundary
this morning.
A
large group of protestors have gathered around the northern
side of the
border.
As a result the main northern
border checkpoint located on State Highway 1
was blocked
for a considerable period of time this morning.
Police
are working to respond to this incident and to ensure lanes
are open
at the checkpoint so that members of the public
undertaking lawful travel
across the boundary can do so
safely.
Police will provide a further update in due
course.
© Scoop Media
