Police Responding To Protest Action At Auckland's Northern Boundary

Police are responding to protest action around Auckland’s northern boundary

this morning.

A large group of protestors have gathered around the northern side of the

border.

As a result the main northern border checkpoint located on State Highway 1

was blocked for a considerable period of time this morning.

Police are working to respond to this incident and to ensure lanes are open

at the checkpoint so that members of the public undertaking lawful travel

across the boundary can do so safely.

Police will provide a further update in due course.

© Scoop Media

