Contractors To Start Work On Next Stage Of Tara-Ika Infrastructure Growth Project
Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council
The tender to extend Levin’s wastewater network to the
Tara-Ika growth area and upgrade part of the existing
network has been awarded to Higgins Contractors
Levin.
Tara-Ika is a $38.1million project that will
provide services to allow the private sector to build
>2,500 homes on 400ha east of Levin. The project will
deliver Three Waters services, a roading network, and
Council-managed community infrastructure (parks and sporting
fields). It is partly funded by Crown Infrastructure
Partners (CIP) as part of the Government’s
“shovel-ready” fund to support recovery from impacts of
COVID-19.
Since the project began in December last
year, new sections of the wastewater network have been
constructed, including upgrading the existing wastewater
main down Queen Street East.
The latest works will
upgrade the existing wastewater main along Tararua Road
(West), followed by Cambridge Street (South). The project
will also build new network sections to connect it with
Tara-Ika and an upgrade for part of the water main on
Cambridge Street.
“We want to thank everyone for
their patience as this critical infrastructure is
installed,” says Tony Parsons, Senior Project Manager at
Horowhenua District Council.
This latest stage of the
Tara-Ika project will be completed by the end of April 2022,
subject to weather and COVID-19 level
restrictions.
