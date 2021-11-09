Operation Metals Update - Name Release
Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 1:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are today releasing the name of the man who was
shot and killed on Friday in New Lynn.
He was Robert
James Hart, aged 40, of Auckland. Robert was senselessly
killed in a driveway at an address on Great North
Road.
He is survived by his two young children who
will now grow up without their father in their
lives.
His family are grieving and have requested
privacy to deal with this tragedy together.
A homicide
investigation – Operation Metals – is underway.
Detectives working on this case are continuing to work round
the clock on this investigation to bring justice for his
family.
We are well aware that there are people in the
community who know those involved and what they have done.
Now is the right thing to do and contact Police with what
they know.
They can contact the Operation Metals
enquiry team direct on (09) 839 0602 or call Crime Stoppers
anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Attributed to
Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton, Waitematā
CIB
