Killing Fields Highway Stretch Claims Yet More Victims
Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 9:26 am
Press Release: Mayor K Gurunathan
Yesterday’s terrible accident along SH1 between Ōtaki
and Levin yet again highlights the urgent need for the
government to build the new expressway earlier. Following
two consecutive accidents and deaths back in November 2018,
in a joint statement with the Horowhenua Mayor, I reminded
NZTA of the observation made by former coroner Philip Comber
who noted that over the past 25 years the road had become
“a killing field marked like a battlefield with white
crosses”. It’s now November 2021 and little seems to
have changed.
As noted by the AA spokesman, following
yesterday’s accident, this street is one of the black
spots in the country. Again I appeal to the Transport
Minister to step in as this systemic killing field scenario
is contrary to the Governments stated priority on safety.
Our thoughts are with the injured and affected
families.
I am particularly concerned for the safety
of Kāpiti Coast residents living in Ōtaki as they are
forced to travel north to Levin and Palmerston North to
access many of their social services. Stressed residents
heading north to secure health and other social services are
vulnerable as they negotiate through this stretch.
I
am aware that NZTA had made some safety investments along
this road in recent years but this bandage approach
obviously is not working as well as it should. I urge a
review given we are approaching the increased traffic over
the summer holiday
season.
