Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

World First Hip Replacement For Orana’s Tasmanian Devil

Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 2:09 pm
Press Release: Orana Wildlife Park

Talei, a 3-year-old Tasmanian devil, is the first of his kind to have had a full hip replacement! Tomorrow (11 November at 1.30pm) Talei will have his final post-surgery visual check-up by Dr Warrick Bruce, a specialist orthopaedic veterinary surgeon, who performed the ground breaking surgery in July.

Orana’s Exotic Species Manager, Rachael Mason, says: “Talei is a middle-aged devil and suffered from a deteriorating hip joint causing severe pain and lameness. Our animal care and veterinary team implemented an initial treatment plan to manage the pain. Subsequent x-rays revealed a grossly deformed hip joint which carried a poor long-term prognosis for Talei. Ongoing pain medication would not effectively manage his condition, thereby compromising his life expectancy.”

Orana’s Vet, Ben Davidson of Rangiora Vet Centre, adds: “The damage to his joint was severe where the outer layer of cartilage had eroded away meaning his joint was essentially bone rubbing on bone causing extreme discomfort. After consulting with our specialist surgeon, Dr Warrick Bruce, it was agreed that the best solution for Talei would be a full hip replacement, giving back a fully active and pain free life.”

“Dr Bruce is one of the few surgeons experienced in hip replacement surgery in animals in New Zealand. He was able to source the specialist instruments and implants required from the USA. The operation took place at Rangiora Vet Centre and progressed perfectly. Talei has experienced a smooth, text-book, recovery from the surgery. We are delighted that he has responded so well to his new joint”, says Ben.

“The operation has been a very positive change for Talei. He is no longer on pain relief and has full use of his hip. Talei is a shy animal and is most active at night. Since being transferred from our hospital room back into his exhibit, we have tracked his overnight movements with night vision cameras and know that he is investigating his habitat, climbing structures and is behaving like a perfectly healthy devil. This operation has dramatically enhanced his quality of life”, comments Rachael.

This surgery has significant implications for the management of endangered species. Talei has proven that this is a viable option and a fantastic alternative to long term pain relief or euthanasia. “Obviously not all animals with a sore hip require a hip replacement but there are cases where this is the best option. A specialist veterinary surgeon is trained to recognise the cases where this surgical treatment will provide a favourable outcome”, concludes Ben.

Talei was transferred to Orana Wildlife Park from Devils@Cradle in 2019 as part of the Save the Tasmanian Devil (STDP) Ambassador Programme for these endangered carnivorous marsupials. Orana first joined STDP in 2014. “It is a privilege for us to care for these amazing animals and raise awareness on the plight of devils”, says Rachael.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Orana Wildlife Park on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Hoping For The Best


As the new daily Delta case numbers surge upwards, it is getting harder for the captains of Team Five Million to make decisions that still seem rational in any public health sense. Although we are only at the outset of the re-opening process, the public health system in Auckland is already showing signs of strain. The decisions to re-open are being made while Auckland pursues a suppression strategy that’s likely to undermine the elimination strategy still being pursued almost everywhere else in the country... More>>


Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>




 
 

Education: All Schools Can Return To Onsite Learning
Auckland and Waikato students in years 1-10 can return to face-to-face learning at schools and kura from 17 November, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. ”Lockdowns can be stressful for children and young people, so returning to some on-site learning will mean they can reconnect with their teacher and friends... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Carry Out First International Visit
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta leaves New Zealand this week on an international programme to advance Aotearoa New Zealand’s interests on a range of issues, including our COVID-19 response and recovery and engagement in the Indo-Pacific. This is the first international visit of a New Zealand Foreign Minister since COVID-19 broke out across the globe... More>>


Auckland: Moves To Step 2
Covid-19 restrictions will be eased again in Auckland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. Cabinet today confirmed its in-principle decision to move Auckland down to Alert Level 3, Step 2, on Tuesday 9 November at 11:59pm, meaning retail and malls can open, outdoor gatherings can increase to 25 and public facilities can open with mask-wearing, contact tracing and physical distancing... More>>

ALSO:



Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 