TSB Festival Of Lights Cancelled This Summer Due To Global Covid Pandemic
Thursday, 11 November 2021, 2:03 pm
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council
Despite considering a range of options to keep New
Zealand’s leading light festival switched on this summer,
the TSB Festival of Lights has been cancelled in the face of
Delta pandemic restrictions.
“Sadly and like other
event organisers around Aotearoa, we’ve found it’s
logistically impossible to deliver an event that attracts up
to 150,000 people over six weeks in an open setting like
Pukekura Park under current restrictions and with
uncertainty around traffic light changes,” NPDC Group
Manager Community and Customer Services Teresa Turner
says.
“This is a huge disappointment and it’s not
a decision we’ve taken lightly. It’s also a blow for the
artists, performers, sponsors and businesses who get a boost
from the iconic event, and we waited as long as possible to
try to find a way to make it happen but it just wasn’t
viable,” she says.
The decision was made following
advice from the Taranaki District Health Board, and
Government officials.
The Government’s new scheme to
insure summer festivals cancelled due to Covid does not
apply to council-run events such as the TSB Festival of
Lights.
The stunning lights displays in the
spectacular Pukekura Park have been bringing joy to locals
and Kiwis for almost 70 years and we are committed to
bringing it back as soon as it’s logistically possible, Ms
Turner
says.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Ethiopia’s Civil War
Stuff is still going on in the wider world, despite what happens here regarding Covid. Or in Ethiopia’s case, what happens there plus Covid. Belatedly, the wider world is coming to realise that Africa’s second most populous country is (a) facing a widening civil war along ethnic lines and (b) experiencing a massive refugee crisis and famine, both of which threaten to culminate (c) in the possible unravelling of the entire country. Ethiopia, some European observers darkly suggest, may be heading down the same path as Yugoslavia did, 30 years ago... More>>
Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde
Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>